ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

JONAH, Big Damo, More Announced For PROGRESS Wrestling Atlas Tournament

By Blake Lovell
411mania.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePROGRESS Wrestling has officially announced the eight participants for its upcoming Atlas Tournament, which will begin with first round action on PROGRESS Chapter 132 on April 17 and conclude with the...

411mania.com

Comments / 0

Related
411mania.com

Shane McMahon’s Son Declan McMahon on Possibly Getting Into Pro Wrestling

– The Indy Star recently spoke to Declan McMahon, the 18-year-old son of Shane McMahon and grandson of WWE Chairman Vince McMahon. Declan recently announced his commitment to play football for the Hoosiers at Indiana University. Below are some highlights:. Declan McMahon on possibly getting into wrestling: “I’ve tried it...
WWE
411mania.com

Note On Why Alexa Bliss Hasn’t Been on WWE TV

A new report has some details on why Alexa Bliss hasn’t been on WWE TV since Elimination Chamber. Bliss hasn’t been on TV since her appearance at the Saudi Arabia PPV, with a report from early March noting that her storyline isn’t planned to continue until after WrestleMania.
WWE
411mania.com

Corey Graves and Carmella Get Married, AEW and WWE Wrestlers Attend

Corey Graves and Carmella are officially married after tying the knot in a ceremony yesterday. They will now go to Hawaii for their honeymoon. Those in attendance included Jon Moxley, Renee Paquette, Natalya, TJ Wilson, Sam Adonis, Liv Morgan, Happy Corbin, Tamina and Bayley. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter adds that...
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rickey Shane Page
411mania.com

WWE News: Corey Graves’ Son Helped Create Carmella’s WrestleMania 38 Mask, WWE Now Highlights Veer Mahaan Finally Appearing on Raw

– Visual effects and makeup artist Jason Baker revealed on Twitter this week that WWE broadcaster Corey Graves’ son was actually the one who helped create the face mask for Carmella that she wore at WrestleMania 38. According to Baker, it was a collaborative effort between himself, effects legend Tom Savini, and Graves’ son.
WWE
411mania.com

Becky Lynch Says Bianca Belair’s Army Threw Her Off Her Game at WrestleMania 38

– Former WWE Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch appeared on Logan Paul’s Impaulsive podcast this week, along with Sasha Banks, to discuss WWE and WrestleMania 38. Lynch discussed her title loss to Bianca Belair in their rematch last Saturday at WrestleMania 38. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):
WWE
411mania.com

Details On if Cody Rhodes’ WWE Contract Allows For Go Big Show, Rhodes to the Top

Cody Rhodes returned to WWE at Wrestlemania 38, defeating Seth Rollins after weeks of speculation and hype. There had been some question as to whether or not Rhodes could continue doing his other television projects after leaving AEW. According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Rhodes signed a “very detailed and complex” contract with WWE that would allow him to pursue other projects.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Progress Wrestling#Combat#Big Damo#Atlas Tournament#Progress Chapter 132#Atlasweekender
411mania.com

Lacey Evans Makes Return to WWE Smackdown In Vignette

Lacey Evans is back on Smackdown, making her return in a vignette on this week’s show. Friday’s episode saw Evans appear in a video talking about her difficult upbringing and how she’s refused to give up over the years, noting that nothing she’s been through makes her better than anyone else, but no one is better than her either.
WWE
411mania.com

Possible Spoiler on Major Name Attending This Week’s WWE SmackDown

– PWInsider reports that newly returned WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes is expected to be at tomorrow’s edition of WWE SmackDown in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The TV tapings are being held at the Fiserv Forum. It’s unknown if Cody will be appearing on TV or only working a dark match at...
MILWAUKEE, WI
411mania.com

Lance Storm Was Confused By Tables Match On Last Night’s AEW Dynamite

If you were confused by the conclusion of the tables match on AEW Dynamite, you were not alone. In a post on Twitter, Lance Storm expressed his frustration by the final elimination of the match. It saw Jeff Hardy come off a ladder to put the Blade through the table, giving the Hardys the win over the Butcher and the Blade. The problem is that according to the rules AEW laid out, Jeff Hardy (along with the Butcher) had already been eliminated. It was said on commentary that the only way for the match to end would be for either Matt Hardy or the Blade to put one or another through a table.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
Sports
411mania.com

Charlotte Flair vs. Ronda Rousey I Quit Match Official for WrestleMania Backlash

– As previously reported, Ronda Rousey challenged Charlotte Flair to a rematch for WrestleMania Backlash under I Quit rules on last night’s SmackDown. However, SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair refused the challenge. However, WWE Management has now made the match official. After Charlotte Flair refused the challenge, Rousey...
CHARLOTTE, NC
411mania.com

Notes on Upcoming WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event & Sunday Night Stunner Shows

– As noted, WWE is bringing back Saturday Night’s Main Event name for a series of live events starting this month. The first Saturday Night’s Main Event house show kicks off on Saturday, April 16. The event will be held at the Eri Insurance Arena in Erie, Pennsylvania. Here’s the announced lineup (h/t PWInsider):
ERIE, PA
411mania.com

Hall’s AEW Dynamite Review 4.6.22

It’s pretty rare to have a lot of things going on when a company hasn’t had a major show, but that is the case this week. Ring of Honor’s Supercard of Honor event was basically AEW’s Wrestlemania weekend show and included the debut of Samoa Joe. He’ll be here tonight, and that means things could get a lot more interesting. Let’s get to it.
WWE
411mania.com

Ricochet Won’t Be At WWE Smackdown, Is Spending Weekend With Son

Ricochet has announced that he won’t be at Smackdown tonight, as WWE has given him some time to spend with his son. The Intercontinental Champion posted to Twitter on Friday to thank WWE for giving him the weekend for family time, retweeting to clarify that he won’t be on Smackdown tonight but will be back next week.
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy