Fundraiser to Support Cinema Arts Centre’s Reopening

By Pam Robinson
 4 days ago
Business owners and leaders from around the Huntington area will gather April 14 to support and celebrate the reopening of the Cinema Arts Centre.

Several elected officials, along with business representatives, will participate in the fundraiser, which will feature jazz, food, craft beer, wine and more.

Ron Epstein of RC Commercial Partners, who is organizing the fundraising cocktail party at the theater, said that businesses are eager to support another local business, the nonprofit theater, which was founded in 1973. Cinema is rebounding from the double whammy of having to shut down most operations because of the Covid-19 epidemic, before discovering a major water leak that forced a near-total renovation.

“I thought I could help out” by putting the fundraiser together, he said. “If you’re a local business, this is a chance to be a sponsor and show support.”

The fundraiser will run from 7 to 9 p.m.

Cinema Arts’ spokesman Nate Close said, “With the recent installation of brand new seats in all of our theaters, we now are right around the corner from reopening our doors. The Cinema has always been a place where people come together. And now, thanks to the support of our members, donors, and everyone in our amazing Huntington and Long Island communities, we are going to be reopening as an even better version of the Cinema Arts Centre. This project is going to help us remain a gathering place for many years to come and we can’t wait to see you there.”

Among top sponsors of the event are Morgan Stanley, Rivkin Radler, and RC Commercial Partners. Members of the Town Board, Supervisor Ed Smyth, Joan Cergol, Sal Ferro and Dave Bennardo, are invitees, as are tax receiver Jillian Guthman, former US Rep. Steve Israel, State Sen. James Gaughran, Assemblyman Steve Stern, and Suffolk County Legislator Stephanie Bontempi.

