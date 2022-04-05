ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burien, WA

Burien City Council hears details on City Manager search at Monday night meeting

B-Town (Burien) Blog
B-Town (Burien) Blog
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NoF6W_0f0FTRJW00

Founder/Publisher

At its regular meeting on Monday night, April 4, 2022, the Burien City Council heard from GovHRUSA, the executive search firm selected to find a new City Manager for the city.

The Illinois-based, woman-owned firm has 17 years of experience and works exclusively in the public and non-profit sectors. Its services will cost $23,500, according to its proposal, and its vice president, Ryan Cotton – who will manage the search – gave a presentation.

Cotton’s status report included discussing an open, public survey (which closes April 11 – take it here: English Español Tiếng Việt), creating a recruitment brochure, advertising, proposed timeline, interviews, salary range and more. He is currently interviewing councilmembers and stakeholders to try and find “the best fit for Burien.”

The salary range for the new City Manager is proposed between $215,000-$235,000. Other benefits will include medical, dental, vision, Public Employees Retirement System (PERS), 401A, LTD, and Life, a matching 457 deferred compensation contribution up to 3.5%, as well as a vehicle allowance. The total cost with included perks for this gig is proposed at $212,772. In comparison, the current City Manager in Des Moines – with a population of 32,642 vs Burien’s 52,006 – receives a package valued at $245,409. SeaTac’s City Manager receives a package worth $229,469.

JOB REQUIREMENTS

Proposed requirements for city manager candidates include:

  • Bachelor’s degree in Public Administration or related field.
  • Five (5) years of leadership experience in municipal government or related public institutions involving responsibility for the planning, organization and execution of a varied work program, or a combination of education, experience and training that provides the candidate with the knowledge and skills to perform the job.
  • Knows the principles and techniques of policy development and collaboration and capable of providing unbiased information to the City Council.
  • Experience as a new policy convener and being capable of objectively evaluating alternative policy approaches.
  • Skilled in recruiting and developing talent.
  • Exercises sound and ethical judgment.
  • Knowledge of systems and implementation tools for enhancement of diversity and inclusion.
  • Skilled in local and regional governmental collaboration.

Preferences:

  • A master’s degree in a related field.
  • Experience with contracted governmental services.
  • Residency is preferred yet not required.

MILESTONES

July 25, 2022 is the proposed start date for a new city manager, with other milestones including:

  • April 6: External Stakeholder interviews.
  • April 11: Advertising for position posted.
  • May 13: First review of applicant candidate credentials.
  • June 6: Final candidates presented to City Council in Executive Session.
  • June 9: Community tour with roundtable discussion with each finalist. Optional stakeholder roundtable discussions with finals candidates.
  • June 10: First interviews with candidates and City Council at Special Meeting (4-5 hours).
  • June 13: Second interviews with City Council; conditional offer made at council meeting.
  • June 20: Negotiations and employment agreement completed.
  • July 25: Approximate start date.

After Cotton’s presentation, the council gave a collective thumbs-up to continue moving forward with the plan.

If you think you’re qualified and want to apply, you are asked to submit a cover letter, resume, and five professional references by May 13, 2022. Click on www.GovHRiobs.com to read the Recruitment Brochure and apply. For questions, email [email protected]. Interviews will likely be June 9, 10 & 13. Applications are confidential until permission given. Equal Opportunity/ADA Employer. Position open until filled. More info at https://www.burienwa.gov.

Comments / 0

Related
KSNB Local4

City Council to vote on Kearney city manager contract renewal

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - At Tuesday night’s meeting, the Kearney City Council is expected to approve a new contract for city manager Mike Morgan. Last year Morgan announced plans to retire, but the city was unable to hire a replacement. Last month Morgan agreed to remain in office. Among...
KEARNEY, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seatac, WA
Local
Washington Government
City
Burien, WA
City
Des Moines, WA
Burien, WA
Government
Leavenworth Times

Lansing City Council to meet Thursday

The Lansing City Council will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday at Lansing City Hall, 800 First Terrace. Agenda items include the graduation of Citizens’ Academy participants, a flow monitoring study and master plan update, Independence Days event fireworks, a license agreement and economic development incentive agreement for RG Fiber, and a notice of a public hearing on the advisability of modifying a community improvement district at 555 N. Main St.
LANSING, KS
KWQC

Rock Island City Council approves new city manager

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island City Council approved Todd Thomson as the new city manager hire at the council meeting Monday. Thompson is currently the city administrator for Galesburg and had held the position since January 2011. City leaders said Thompson has a lot of experience with...
ROCK ISLAND, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement#Municipal Government#Founder Publisher#The Burien City Council#Govhrusa#Cotton#English#Life
KPLC TV

Meet the candidates for City Council District A

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - T.A. Jones and Ronnie Harvey Jr. are running for City Councilman District A and on March 26, one will be elected to fill the position. Since the passing of Mary Morris last year, the seat for City Council District A is open and there are two candidates hoping to fill the position and represent the district.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Aiken Standard

Aiken City Council to hear update on Brunswick tract

A 2,500 acre slice of land will be the main topic of Aiken City Council's work session Monday. The property, known as the Brunswick Tract, was authorized for purchase by council in November 2020 and sits on Mason Branch Road north of I-20 and upstream from the city's Shaws Creek Water Treatment Plant.
AIKEN, SC
B-Town (Burien) Blog

B-Town (Burien) Blog

Seattle, WA
971
Followers
1K+
Post
132K+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Events, Politics, Crime, COVID-19 News, Arts & more for Burien, WA.

 https://b-townblog.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy