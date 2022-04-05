“Rascals” frontman Felix Cavaliere talks about new book
localsyr.com
4 days ago
Before he was a Rock and Roll Hall of Famer, Felix Cavaliere was a Pre-med student at Syracuse University, Class of 1964. Today, he’s known as “The King of Blue-eyed Soul,” and a music legend with four #1 hits...
The Foo Fighters are known for songs like “Best of You,” “Everlong,” and “Learn to Fly,” and were even inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Now they’re going above and beyond music and trying out acting. The band is starring in a new comedy-horror movie called “Studio 666.”
- - - Silvia: Short fiction doesn't get enough love, so let's begin by talking about the briefer side of books. Fernando A. Flores, who impressed me with his science fiction novel "Tears of the Truffle Pig" (2019) is releasing "Valleyesque," a collection of fantastic stories set around the Mexican American border.
In an industry that relies on a lot of confidence and ego, how much narcissism is too much? This is a never-ending question. If you have too much, you’re full of yourself. If you don’t have enough, you don’t have what it takes to succeed. Frontman Taylor Goldsmith of folk-rock band Dawes sat down with American Songwriter to navigate the “grayscale of narcissism” and how having a little bit of it isn’t actually a bad thing.
Back in the 60’s The Rascals were a lightning hot Rock and Roll band that cranked out hit after top charting hit. In a five year period The Rascals recorded 17 singles and 8 albums, leading to tremendous pressure and meteoric success. One of the original members of that...
Don McLean called into the Dwyer & Michaels show to talk about his current tour and upcoming children's book, based on the hit he released in 1971. Inspired by childhood memories of the singer/songwriter of the iconic anthem, “American Pie,” Don McLean’s American Pie: A Fable was brought to life as a children’s book by the creative team at Meteor 17, a full-service media organization that actively conceives and participates through all phases of deal-making, production, marketing, and distribution.
Click here to read the full article. When The Amber Ruffin Show‘s host, writer and EP Amber Ruffin stopped by Deadline’s Contenders Television on Saturday, she explained that a key component of her mission with the Peacock late-night series has been “to try to de-gaslight America.”
“When people are like, ‘Oh, children shouldn’t learn about gay people,’ that’s nuts. And some adult has to be like, ‘No, no. What you’re saying is absolute garbage,'” Ruffin explained in conversation with Deadline’s Peter White. “I think that’s an absolutely important part of society that is missing…I just think [people] used to be very delicate...
One of the world’s best Queen tribute bands, England’s Killer Queen, arrives in the States next month for a U.S. tour. As part of that trek, the group performs on Friday, April 8, at MGM Northfield Park — Center Stage. Led by singer Patrick Myers, who takes on the role of flamboyant singer Freddie Mercury, Killer Queen has paid tribute to the British rock group for close to 30 years now.
It’s no secret that Waylon Jennings was a frontrunner in the outlaw country music scene back in the day. His polarizing, “I don’t give a fuck, I’m doing this my way” persona is what made him a fan favorite for traditional country music fans. With...
