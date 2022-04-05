ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingsport, TN

Kenneth “Chad” Carr

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKINGSPORT - Kenneth “Chad” Carr, age 47, of Kingsport, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, March 31, 2022. Chad enjoyed being outdoors working with wood, gardening and loved his animals. During his childhood and young adult life he played basketball at Volunteer High School and Walters State Community...

Richard "Dick” Wayne Carter II

KINGSPORT - Richard "Dick” Wayne Carter II of Kingsport passed away on Thursday March 31, 2022 surrounded by his family. Dick always had a smile on his face and a loud happy laugh to go with it. He was always greeting everyone with his thundering "Heeey!" Dick was married...
Ruth C. Carter

Church Hill - Ruth C. Carter, 83 of Church Hill, went to be with the Lord on Friday, April 8, 2022 at The Village at Allandale. She was a lifelong resident of the Okolona community in Church Hill and a 1956 graduate of Surgoinsville High School. She was a long-standing member of Okolona United Methodist Church where she taught Sunday school and was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary. She was also active in her community, serving as president for multiple years for the Home Demonstration Club. She was an avid traveler who enjoyed sightseeing and bird watching, especially hummingbirds. Ruth had a special fondness for books, roosters, and baking. She was a loving mother, grandmother, friend, and wife.
Ronald Lynn Carr

KINGSPORT - Ronald Lynn Carr, 79, of Kingsport, TN passed away after a long battle with Parkinson’s Disease at his home on Friday, April 8, 2022. Born in Rogersville, he was the son of the late Enoch and Mary Winkle-Carr. Ronald was known as a man who loved the...
Sherman Kay Benton

Sherman Kay Benton, age 67, was called to Heaven on Saturday, April 2, 2022. Sherman was born in Rogersville, TN on November 13, 1954. He was a devoted hard-working member of Dodge for 45 years. He liked to hunt, fish, shoot bows and guns. He liked to do wood working and ride his motorcycle. He was always there for his family and friends.
Obituaries
Edward "Ed" Walker

BLUFF CITY - Edward "Ed" Walker, age 49, of Bluff City, passed away on April 8, 2022. Ed was born to Charles and Mildred Walker on May 13, 1972. He was a graduate of Cherokee High School. He was preceded in death by his father, Charles Walker; maternal grandparents, Sam...
Ronnie "Ron" Pendergraft

JOHNSON CITY - Ronnie "Ron" Pendergraft, age 68, recently moved to Johnson City, TN from Jonesville, VA. He was born September 2, 1953 and left this world April 8, 2022. He was a retired sales rep for United Central Supply Company. He loved coal miners, golf, and his family. He is preceded in death by Charles Thomas and Nancy Geree Hall Pendergraft, a brother Lynn Pendergraft and an infant sister, Deborah Pendergraft.
Charles “Bruce” Wells Jr.

Charles “Bruce” Wells Jr., 59, passed away Thursday, April 7, 2022 at Bristol Regional Medical Center. A son of Charles Bruce Wells Sr. and Beulah Gardner, he was born on January 14, 1963 in Norton, Virginia. Bruce resided in Blountville, Tennessee and held his career as a contractor salesman for Richards Aluminum. He enjoyed a variety of hobbies such as fishing, golfing and telling his infamous dad jokes. He was an avid sports fan who supported the Cincinnati Reds and Miami Dolphins, win or lose. He was a music fan and loved going to concerts with his daughter. Bruce was known as a kind and generous man who would give the shirt off of his back to someone in need; He had a delightful sense of humor and enjoyed making others laugh. Most notably, he loved his family, especially his sweet mother. He was a cherished father, brother, son and grandpa or “Papple” as his granddaughter would call him. Bruce will be deeply missed by his family, friends and loved ones.
Betty Jane Jones Davy

KINGSPORT - Betty Jane Jones Davy passed away on Monday, April 4, 2022, in Kingsport, TN, after a brief illness. Betty was born in Sullivan County, TN, on July 6, 1937, to Earnest Alonzo and Hattie Irvin Jones, the youngest of nine children. She lived in Dante, VA as a young child, and in Sullivan County the remainder of her life. She met George P. (Joe) Davy at the Fountain Bleu Drive-In in Kingsport, and they were married in 1959 at Waverly Road Presbyterian Church. She was the mother of four children.
Sandra Jean Hicks Duncan

KINGSPORT - Sandra Jean Hicks Duncan, 74, of Kingsport passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 5, 2022. Sandra was a loving mother, grandmother, cousin and a friend to many. She was employed by Eastman Kodak. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Danny Wayne Duncan; daughter, Laura Suzanne...
Lonnie John Overbay

ROGERSVILLE - Lonnie John Overbay, age 69, of Rogersville, TN, passed away on Tuesday, April 5th, 2022. John was born in 1952 in Kingsport, TN, and lived in the Tri-Cities most of his life. He was a graduate of Sullivan Central High School and went on to get several certificates from Northeast State Tech. He was drafted to be a mechanic in the army serving in the Vietnam War where he was in charge of the motor pool. He worked at Goodwin Machinery, then Bailey Company for many years, and finally Lilly Company until he retired. Johnny loved to fish and ride his motorcycle.
Larry Richard “Rich” Rheinbolt Jr

KINGSPORT - Larry Richard “Rich” Rheinbolt Jr, 59, of Kingsport went to be with the Lord on Sunday, April 3, 2022 at Ballad Hospice House. The family will receive friends from 5pm to 7pm on Thursday, April 7, 2022 at Carter-Trent Funeral Home downtown, Kingsport. A memorial service will follow with Rev. Jak Edwards officiating.
Christopher Blair

Tuesday, April 5th 2022, at 2:40 pm, Christopher Wayne Blair, 47, was welcomed into the arms of his Lord and Savior after a courageous battle with cancer. Chris was a humble servant and a bold follower of Jesus Christ. He and his wife, Kristy, displayed a God-centered marriage, with a love for each other that was evident to all who knew them. Chris enjoyed reading his bible, listening to sermons, and homesteading. He was a loving and caring stepdad, and he loved his family and friends unconditionally.
Larry Brooks

Larry Brooks, age 49, passed away on Thursday, April 7th, 2022. Memorial service will be held at Shades of Grace UMC on Saturday, April 9th at noon. Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the Brooks family.
Preston Lee Franklin

KINGSPORT - Preston Lee Franklin, 27, of Kingsport, TN passed away unexpectedly on April 3, 2022. Preston was born on November 8,1994 in Kingsport. He grew up in the Bloomingdale Community and attended Sullivan North High School. He was of the Baptist faith and had attended Oak Glen Baptist Church.
Eva June Ousley Graves

KINGSPORT - Eva June Ousley Graves, age 99, died peacefully at her home in Kingsport, TN on April 6, 2022. She was generous to family and friends, faithful to her convictions, loyal to her church, and devoted to the children she taught. She will be dearly missed but remembered with a smile. Eva was born on October 3, 1922, in Goin, TN to the late Charles Lafayette and Mossie Needham Ousley. She grew up in Sharps Chapel in Union County and graduated from Horace Maynard High School as valedictorian of the class of 1940. She attended East Tennessee State Teachers College (ETSU) for the next two years earning a teaching certificate. During World II, she worked at Fulton Sylphon where she met her husband, Paris Leroy Graves. She earned a bachelor's degree from the University of Tennessee in 1962. After teaching in Union, Blount, and Knox counties for 31 years, she retired from Bonny Kate Elementary School. In 2018, Eva left the beloved home that Leroy built on Smallwood Drive and the Mountain View United Methodist Church congregation that she adored to be closer to her daughter. She found comfort, security, and companionship at Preston Place in Kingsport. She was grateful for her many helpers in Knoxville and in Kingsport, most recently Martha, Candye, and Bernita. She was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Leroy; son, Edwin Graves; brother, Whitt Ousley; and sisters, Ruby Johnson and Nelle Roach. Eva is survived by daughter Elaine Zoeller and her husband Joseph Zoeller, daughter-in-law Geri Graves, grandson and spouse Andrew and Kara Zoeller, granddaughter Elizabeth Zoeller, step-grandchildren and spouses, Michael and Delia Raymer, Laura and Kirk Eddlemon, and three step-great-grandchildren, sister Mildred Lynch, niece and spouse Penny Lynch and James Maguire, nephews and spouses Pat Lynch, Mark Roach, Mike and Debbie Roach, Jeffrey and Charlsie Roach, and John and Elaine Roach and Garry Johnson. The interment service will be held on Saturday, April 9, 2022 at 1:00 pm at Greenwood Cemetery. A memorial service will follow at 2:00 pm at Mountain View United Methodist Church with Mike Treadway officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Mountain View United Methodist Church, 3200 Maryville Pike, Knoxville, TN 37920. Online condolences may be left at www.berryfuneralhome.com.
John (J.E.) Hobbs

KINGSPORT - John (J.E.) Hobbs, age 79, of Kingsport, Tennessee passed away at home on Monday, April 4, 2022. John was a retired government employee of 33 years. He had a long distinguished career working for IBM, Defense Mapping Agency, and The US Army Corp of Engineers. He loved traveling with Jean and taking walks. He was big into genealogy and absolutely loved spending time with family and friends. He and Jean had a special tradition - Saturday was their "Party night" where they would enjoy watching old country music shows. He was a loving, caring, & hard-working man. He loved meeting new people. He made friends wherever he would go.
Sally Morrow

Sally Morrow (Sarah Jane Fletcher) passed away peacefully surrounded by the loving care of her family and caregivers at Alexian Village on Signal Mountain, Tennessee. Sally was born in Kingsport, Tennessee on March 27, 1939 to the late Charles L. and Mildred (Kiehl) Fletcher. She is preceded in death by her adoring husband, Robert Michael Morrow (Mickey). Sally was a graduate of Dobyns-Bennett High School, where she played french horn in the marching band, Southern Seminary, Holston Valley School of X-Ray Technology and Duke University Medical Center in X-Ray Technology. She was a member of the American Society of X-Ray Technicians.
Louise White Clark

KINGSPORT - Louise White Clark, age 91, of Kingsport, TN passed away on Friday, April 8, 2022 in the Wexford House of Kingsport. She was born February 26, 1931 Bristol, VA, and was the daughter of the late Vollie White, Sr. and Mary Ella Wright White. She was a former employee of Raytheon, and attended Good Shepherd Baptist Church.
Danny Ray Davis

GATE CITY, VA - Danny Ray Davis, 63, Gate City, VA passed away, Friday, April 1, 2022, at Wellmont Holston Valley Medical Center. Danny was born in Norton, VA, on October 18, 1958, and was the son of the late Clyde and Claylee (Babb) Davis. In addition to his parents,...
Melvin Galloway

DRYDEN, VA - Melvin Galloway passed away on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at U.T. Hospital in Knoxville, TN. Arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced at a later date by Holding Funeral Home. Holding Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
