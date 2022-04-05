Betty Jane Jones Davy

Charles “Bruce” Wells Jr., 59, passed away Thursday, April 7, 2022 at Bristol Regional Medical Center. A son of Charles Bruce Wells Sr. and Beulah Gardner, he was born on January 14, 1963 in Norton, Virginia. Bruce resided in Blountville, Tennessee and held his career as a contractor salesman for Richards Aluminum. He enjoyed a variety of hobbies such as fishing, golfing and telling his infamous dad jokes. He was an avid sports fan who supported the Cincinnati Reds and Miami Dolphins, win or lose. He was a music fan and loved going to concerts with his daughter. Bruce was known as a kind and generous man who would give the shirt off of his back to someone in need; He had a delightful sense of humor and enjoyed making others laugh. Most notably, he loved his family, especially his sweet mother. He was a cherished father, brother, son and grandpa or “Papple” as his granddaughter would call him. Bruce will be deeply missed by his family, friends and loved ones.

14 HOURS AGO