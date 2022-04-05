Betty Jane Jones Davy

KINGSPORT - Kathleen Ethel Peak, 55 of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, April 6, 2022 at Holston Valley Medical Center. To view arrangements, please visit www.cartertrent.com. Carter-Trent Funeral Home, Kingsport is serving the Peak family.
KINGSPORT - Louise White Clark, age 91, of Kingsport, TN passed away on Friday, April 8, 2022 in the Wexford House of Kingsport. She was born February 26, 1931 Bristol, VA, and was the daughter of the late Vollie White, Sr. and Mary Ella Wright White. She was a former employee of Raytheon, and attended Good Shepherd Baptist Church.
GATE CITY, VA - Danny Ray Davis, 63, Gate City, VA passed away, Friday, April 1, 2022, at Wellmont Holston Valley Medical Center. Danny was born in Norton, VA, on October 18, 1958, and was the son of the late Clyde and Claylee (Babb) Davis. In addition to his parents,...
BIG STONE GAP, VA - Donna Jean Carroll passed away on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at Heritage Hall in Big Stone Gap. Arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced at a later date by Holding Funeral Home. Holding Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
KINGSPORT - Larry Richard “Rich” Rheinbolt Jr, 59, of Kingsport went to be with the Lord on Sunday, April 3, 2022 at Ballad Hospice House. The family will receive friends from 5pm to 7pm on Thursday, April 7, 2022 at Carter-Trent Funeral Home downtown, Kingsport. A memorial service will follow with Rev. Jak Edwards officiating.
KINGSPORT - Ronald Lynn Carr, 79, of Kingsport, TN passed away after a long battle with Parkinson’s Disease at his home on Friday, April 8, 2022. Born in Rogersville, he was the son of the late Enoch and Mary Winkle-Carr. Ronald was known as a man who loved the...
Jerad Elizabeth Van Dyke, 34, beloved mother, daughter, and niece took her final journey to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, March 30th, 2022. She passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family. Jerad was born in Kingsport, TN on August 9, 1987. She was a graduate of...
KINGSPORT - Kenneth “Chad” Carr, age 47, of Kingsport, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, March 31, 2022. The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm on Thursday, April 7, 2022 at Carter-Trent Funeral Home in Church Hill. Funeral services will begin at 7:00 pm in the chapel with Pastor Kevin Stewart, Brother Ed Barnette and Brother Steven Johnson officiating. Graveside Services will be held at 2:00 pm on Friday, April 8, 2022 at Church Hill Memory Gardens. All those wishing to go in procession are asked to meet at the funeral home by 1:15 pm.
David passed at home after a long period of serious illness. He was a loving husband, brother and Poppy. David was a 1975 graduate of Church Hill High School in Church Hill, Tennessee. After school he served an enlistment in the US Army. The majority of the remainder of his life was spent in New Port Richey, Florida with his wife Christine. He was a skilled carpenter and cabinet maker. David was preceded in death by his mother Clora Ferrell, father Carl Ferrell, sister-in-law Connie Ferrell, step sons Mickey and Dan Mattimore. He is survived by his loving wife Christine, 2 sons Patrick (Emily) and TC, step daughter Shannon Mattimore, grandson Hunter, granddaughter Emily, brothers Wally (Suzanne), and Stephen, Sister Joy (Dennis). Niece Julianna (Nick) and Katie, nephews Michael and Joel, brother-in-law Larry Lay (Terry), nephew Trinity Lay, niece Marie Shoman (Robert), Doreen DeVoe Casey, nephew Ned DeVoe, Great niece Mary Beth DeVoe, niece Annie O’Neil, niece Tammy Studer and nephew Corrie Studer. Burial service will be held at Florida National Cemetery on Friday, April 8 at 11:30 a.m. in Bushnell, FL. Arrangements are being handled by Prevatt Funeral Home and Cremation service.
Church Hill - Ruth C. Carter, 83 of Church Hill, went to be with the Lord on Friday, April 8, 2022 at The Village at Allandale. She was a lifelong resident of the Okolona community in Church Hill and a 1956 graduate of Surgoinsville High School. She was a long-standing member of Okolona United Methodist Church where she taught Sunday school and was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary. She was also active in her community, serving as president for multiple years for the Home Demonstration Club. She was an avid traveler who enjoyed sightseeing and bird watching, especially hummingbirds. Ruth had a special fondness for books, roosters, and baking. She was a loving mother, grandmother, friend, and wife.
KINGSPORT - Sandra Jean Hicks Duncan, 74, of Kingsport passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 5, 2022. Sandra was a loving mother, grandmother, cousin and a friend to many. She was employed by Eastman Kodak. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Danny Wayne Duncan; daughter, Laura Suzanne...
DUFFIELD, VA - Howard “Buck” Stanley, 84, Duffield, VA passed away, Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at Ballad Lonesome Pine Medical Center. Buck was born in Scott County, VA on October 15, 1937, and was the son of the late Billy J. and Effie (Dockery) Stanley and was of the Baptist faith.
Charles “Bruce” Wells Jr., 59, passed away Thursday, April 7, 2022 at Bristol Regional Medical Center. A son of Charles Bruce Wells Sr. and Beulah Gardner, he was born on January 14, 1963 in Norton, Virginia. Bruce resided in Blountville, Tennessee and held his career as a contractor salesman for Richards Aluminum. He enjoyed a variety of hobbies such as fishing, golfing and telling his infamous dad jokes. He was an avid sports fan who supported the Cincinnati Reds and Miami Dolphins, win or lose. He was a music fan and loved going to concerts with his daughter. Bruce was known as a kind and generous man who would give the shirt off of his back to someone in need; He had a delightful sense of humor and enjoyed making others laugh. Most notably, he loved his family, especially his sweet mother. He was a cherished father, brother, son and grandpa or “Papple” as his granddaughter would call him. Bruce will be deeply missed by his family, friends and loved ones.
JOHNSON CITY - Ronnie "Ron" Pendergraft, age 68, recently moved to Johnson City, TN from Jonesville, VA. He was born September 2, 1953 and left this world April 8, 2022. He was a retired sales rep for United Central Supply Company. He loved coal miners, golf, and his family. He is preceded in death by Charles Thomas and Nancy Geree Hall Pendergraft, a brother Lynn Pendergraft and an infant sister, Deborah Pendergraft.
Sally Morrow (Sarah Jane Fletcher) passed away peacefully surrounded by the loving care of her family and caregivers at Alexian Village on Signal Mountain, Tennessee. Sally was born in Kingsport, Tennessee on March 27, 1939 to the late Charles L. and Mildred (Kiehl) Fletcher. She is preceded in death by her adoring husband, Robert Michael Morrow (Mickey). Sally was a graduate of Dobyns-Bennett High School, where she played french horn in the marching band, Southern Seminary, Holston Valley School of X-Ray Technology and Duke University Medical Center in X-Ray Technology. She was a member of the American Society of X-Ray Technicians.
KINGSPORT - Richard "Dick” Wayne Carter II of Kingsport passed away on Thursday March 31, 2022 surrounded by his family. Dick always had a smile on his face and a loud happy laugh to go with it. He was always greeting everyone with his thundering "Heeey!" Dick was married...
Josephine Hutchison Morrison died at home on April 6, 2022 after a lifetime of expressing her faith in God through dedication to her family, her church, her community, and particularly her neighbors in need of decent housing. Born on September 10, 1916, in Charlotte, NC, she was the daughter of...
Larry Brooks, age 49, passed away on Thursday, April 7th, 2022. Memorial service will be held at Shades of Grace UMC on Saturday, April 9th at noon. Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the Brooks family.
BLUFF CITY - Edward "Ed" Walker, age 49, of Bluff City, passed away on April 8, 2022. Ed was born to Charles and Mildred Walker on May 13, 1972. He was a graduate of Cherokee High School. He was preceded in death by his father, Charles Walker; maternal grandparents, Sam...
