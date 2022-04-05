ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roseburg, OR

OSP identifies victim in fatal I-5 crash near Roseburg

By KVAL
KCBY
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. - OSP has identified the victim in this morning's fatal crash on I-5 north...

kcby.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS San Francisco

UPDATE: Victims Killed in Fiery Head-On Crash on I-80 Identified; Driver Responsible Was Missing SF Woman

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY (CBS SF) — The Contra Costa County medical examiner has identified the two people killed in a head-on collision between a Honda SUV and a Tesla on I-80 near the Carquinez Bridge early Sunday, one of whom was a San Francisco woman who had been reported missing. CHP said a wrong-way driver traveling west on eastbound I-80 in Contra Costa County early Sunday morning collided head-on with a second vehicle in the fatal crash. The two victims were identified as 29-year-old San Francisco resident Madyson James and 38-year-old Vallejo resident Ruiju Ma, according to the medical examiner. CHP said at...
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
Portland Tribune

Fatal crash on I-5

Police report that a Woodburn man succumbed to injuries in a fatal crash on I-5 Friday afternoon. Oregon State Police reported that a crash on Interstate 5 near milepost 276 claimed the life of a Woodburn man. Police and emergency personnel responded to the scene at about 1:41 p.m. on...
WOODBURN, OR
CBS News

Wisconsin doctor found dead near waterfall was "partially buried" after ground apparently collapsed, sheriff says

A doctor who was found dead near a waterfall Sunday in northern Wisconsin apparently fell to her death when the ground beneath her collapsed, officials said Wednesday. Iron County Sheriff Paul Samardich said in a news release that Kelsey Musgrove's body was found "partially buried in a steep clay bank" on the river's edge at Potato River Falls in Gurney. About 25 agencies assisted with the search, he said.
WISCONSIN STATE
KTTS

Fatal Crash Near Lebanon

A crash on Native Drive southwest of Lebanon leaves one man dead and two others badly hurt. Troopers say Casey Rader, 33, from Conway was riding in a pickup when it ran off the road, hit a ditch, and overturned. Another man and a woman suffered serious injuries. All three...
LEBANON, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Roseburg, OR
Crime & Safety
City
Florence, OR
Roseburg, OR
Accidents
Local
Oregon Accidents
City
Roseburg, OR
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
KCBY

Reedsport Police arrest Eugene man 'delivering illicit narcotics'

REEDSPORT, Ore. — During the early morning hours of Saturday April 2, Reedsport Police officers conducted a traffic stop on a white '05 Toyota Sequoia on Hwy 38 at Third Avenue in the Reedsport. During the course of this traffic stop, the officers were able to develop reasonable suspicion...
REEDSPORT, OR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Garry Davis
KCBY

Roseburg man killed in crash on Hwy 138

ROSEBURG, Ore. - A Roseburg man died Sunday when his pickup truck went off Highway 138 and hit a tree, Oregon State Police said. Paul T. Wells, 57, of Roseburg was westbound when his truck crossed the eastbound lane and left the road. The truck went down an embankment and hit a tree.
ROSEBURG, OR
CBS Denver

3 Killed Following Shooting, Head-On Crash In Denver

DENVER (CBS4) – A suspected shooting and subsequent crash ended with three people dying on Friday night in Denver. Police say the situation started in Denver near 39th Avenue and Peoria Street at around 6 p.m. (credit: CBS) Investigators say two sedans were traveling south on Peoria, south of Interstate 70. At some point, shots were fired from one of the sedans. Both vehicles continued south, speeding on an overpass over train tracks, police say. That’s when one of the sedans collided with a pickup truck. The second sedan drove away. (credit: CBS) Officers later determined two people inside the sedan were possibly shot. That driver veered into oncoming traffic when they hit the truck. The two people in the sedan died at the scene, police say. UPDATE: The driver of the crashed vehicle has been pronounced deceased. If anyone has any information regarding this incident, they are encouraged to contact @CrimeStoppersCO at 720-913-STOP(7867) pic.twitter.com/TC9ctlZokD — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) April 9, 2022 The driver in the truck was taken to the hospital where they, too, died. Anyone who witnessed any part of this scene is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. A $2,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest.
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Osp#I 5#Traffic Accident#Dodge
KGET 17

Man arrested in fatal I-5 crash that injured 3 children

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man has been arrested on suspicion of child cruelty in connection with a crash late Tuesday that killed a woman and injured three children, according to California Highway Patrol. Juan Morales Jr., 18, was the driver in a single-vehicle crash that occurred at 11...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
WATE

Victim, suspect identified in fatal Fairfield Glade shooting

FAIRFIELD GLADE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has released the identity of a man killed in a fatal triple shooting in Cumberland County on Friday, and the name of the man suspected of shooting him. Jacob Lewis, 24, was pronounced dead at the scene on Grouse...
FAIRFIELD GLADE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
KCBY

What's being done to keep crashes and fatalities down this year?

EUGENE, Ore. — Nearly 500 people lost their lives in traffic crashes on highways statewide. That's according to data for 2019 - the latest available from the US Department of Transportation. So, what's being done to keep the number of crashes and fatalities down this year?. According to the...
EUGENE, OR
WDIO-TV

Road Rage leads to deadly shooting in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - Bicyclist convicted of killing a lawyer who confronted him after a road rage incident in downtown Milwaukee has been sentenced to 25 years in prison. Thirty-two-year-old Theodore Edgecomb fatally shot 54-year-old Jason Cleereman as he walked quickly toward Edgecomb on the Holton Street bridge on Sept. 22, 2020.
KCBY

Eugene Police: 18-year-old motorcyclist killed in crash on W. 11th

EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Police Department has released new information regarding a fatal crash Monday evening. Around 7:40 p.m. on April 4, callers reported a Kawasaki ZR8 motorcycle had crashed into the side of a Nissan Altima leaving a credit union at W. 11th Avenue and Bailey Hill Road.
EUGENE, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy