ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

USDA under secretary visits JCTC food pantry, talks with students

wdrb.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A top official with the U.S. Department of Agriculture spent part of Tuesday morning at Jefferson Community and Technical College in Louisville. Stacy Dean was appointed by...

www.wdrb.com

Comments / 0

Related
moneytalksnews.com

5 Ways to Fill Your Pantry With Free Food

Most people know about food banks and food stamps. In 2021 alone, the nonprofit Feeding America distributed nearly 8 billion pounds of food through its food-bank network, and over 21 million households benefited from the federal food stamp program (now officially known as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program). But these...
FAIRBANKS, AK
Sandusky Register

Food pantry receives support

BELLEVUE — A program at Bellevue’s food pantry, in danger of shutting down, received some generous donations that will keep it afloat. Last week, students and staff from Bellevue Middle School donated more than 2,000 items to Bellevue Fish & Loaves Food Pantry. Bellevue Mayor Kevin Strecker is...
BELLEVUE, OH
WDBJ7.com

USDA Secretary aims for new approach to nation’s diet

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Throughout the pandemic, communities nationwide were challenged with feeding millions of people. This came as restaurants closed, store shelves were bare and food supplies were disrupted. Thursday, the head of the U.S. Department of Agriculture said the agency is taking a new approach based off what...
ROANOKE, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Louisville, KY
Government
Louisville, KY
Society
Local
Kentucky Society
City
Louisville, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
New Jersey Monitor

‘Sitting on a time bomb’: Mobile home residents at risk in red-hot housing market

WASHINGTON — Jon Zang walks his dog several times a day in his mobile home community in West Goshen Township, Pennsylvania. It’s quiet, as most of his neighbors are at work. But he often wonders how many more walks he and his bulldog mix, Ladybug, will have down the streets of the place he’s called […] The post ‘Sitting on a time bomb’: Mobile home residents at risk in red-hot housing market appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
REAL ESTATE
The Independent

Hundreds to blockade West Virginia coal plant where Senator Joe Manchin makes $500,000 a year

Hundreds of activists are gathering in West Virginia to blockade the coal plant which earns the state’s Senator Joe Manchin around half a million dollars a year. The West Virginia Rising coalition intends to hold the non-violent protest at the Grant Town Coal Waste Power Plant on Saturday, 9th April, dubbing it “The Coal Baron Blockade”. Mr Manchin made nearly $492,000 in business income from Enersystems Inc., a company based in Fairmont, West Virgina, according to a 2020 disclosure filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. There is no evidence that this breaks any laws. The Independent has contacted...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
The Independent

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer files lawsuit to overturn state’s unenforced abortion ban

Michigan’s Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer has filed a lawsuit to remove a nearly 100-year-old unenforced state law banning abortion, as states prepare for a US Supreme Court ruling that could upend constitutional protections for abortion care.In the coming months, the nation’s high court is expected to rule in a Mississippi case involving a state law banning abortion at 15 weeks of pregnancy, and the state’s attorneys have pressed the court to dismiss 50-year-old precedent from Roe v Wade, as well as precedent established in a separate case, Planned Parenthood v Casey.“No matter what happens to Roe, I am going...
POLITICS
WPMI

Three new food pantries open in Mobile

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — The City of Mobile recently set up three food pantries Districts 1, 2 and 3, according to Mayor Sandy Stimpson. These food pantries leverage federal funding to expand access to quality food and nutrition through partnerships with local community organizations and Mobile-based nonprofit Feeding the Gulf Coast .
MOBILE, AL
JC Post

County authorizes money for Food Pantry Building Fund

Geary County Commissioners have approved the donation of $50,000 to a Building Fund for the Food Pantry. Commissioner Trish Giordano said the funds will come from over budget sales tax revenues from 2021. Giordano said the food pantry desperately needs more storage. "I volunteer down there one day a month...
GEARY COUNTY, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charity#Jctc#Wdrb Media
WOWT

Heart Ministry Center to reopen in-person food pantry

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Food insecurity impacts nearly 12% of adults in the U.S., and that number is even higher for children. One north Omaha organization is working to make sure people get the food they need in a way that is dignified. For two years the grocery store inside...
OMAHA, NE
WFRV Local 5

Food pantries face higher costs; more clients

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV)-Inflation is making food more expensive right now which is bad news for local food pantries. “We have to plan further in advance because of the supply chain issues and the costs are higher,” said Monica Clare who is the Executive Director of the St. Joseph Food Program. Clare said she’s proud that […]
APPLETON, WI
Western News

County leases JC Clubhouse to Libby Food Pantry

Despite passing on the former JC Clubhouse once already, the Libby Food Pantry will move into the Pioneer Park building as time runs out on the nonprofit’s effort to find a new home. The Lincoln County Board of Commissioners inked a lease agreement with the community organization on March...
LIBBY, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
USDA
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food Bank
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
WBRE

Non-profit housing programs help families succeed

STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A non-profit housing program in the Poconos is seeing an influx of families seeking help because of the current housing crisis. We sat down with organization officials about how they needed the support of the community. A promise of change and success that’s the goal of the Pocono area transitional housing program, […]
STROUDSBURG, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy