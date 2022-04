DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. – The abandoned Treasure Island resort in Daytona Beach Shores is finally going to be demolished, and the city is throwing a party. The celebratory event will be held Monday at 11 a.m. in the vacant lot across from the building, at the southwest corner of South Atlantic Avenue and Park Avenue.

DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, FL ・ 16 DAYS AGO