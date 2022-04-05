ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

PSU student arrested in fatal shooting in Portland, Oregon

Beaumont Enterprise
 4 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A Portland State University student turned himself in to law enforcement after a woman was shot and killed near the school. KOIN-TV reports that deputies with the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office arrested Keenan Harpole at a family property in...

www.beaumontenterprise.com

