Hoops, silks, and poles — and artists using them all to perform fantastical feats — are all part of Air Temple Takes New Haven, the latest show from New Haven-based aerial dance, circus and movement studio Air Temple Arts, running at Educational Center for the Arts on Audubon STreet this Saturday and Sunday. The all-ages circus themed event is special for a few reasons. One is that it is the studio’s first in-person indoor show in 34 months.

NEW HAVEN, CT ・ 17 DAYS AGO