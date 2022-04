Salina Art Center has launched SummerART 2022, and enrollment is now open. New classes each week this summer from May 31-July 30. Classes and scholarships are available for all ages starting at four years old. SummerART is located at the Warehouse Education Studio at 149 S. Fourth Street. Visit the website www.SalinaArtCenter.org/SummerArt to enroll.

