ROXANNE ROWLEY: Life is a blur, make the most of it

News Advocate columnist Roxanne Rowley says, "We can't change how much time we have, but we can try to make the most if it."

Time has felt a bit different during this prolonged pandemic. Normal routines have been somewhat disrupted. Our regular habit of coming and going without much thought has changed.

We no longer stop by the grocery store or pharmacy almost every day, at any time of day. Instead our errands have become more carefully planned around times when there are fewer people in the stores.

The daily schedule for my husband and I hasn’t changed much right now. There is sameness to each day. It is sometimes difficult to recall what day of the week it is. Thank goodness for calendars. One day seems to melt into the next, like a blur, or Blursday as my husband likes to say.

My spouse and I look at our daily planners more frequently to check which day it is. But certain routines have been maintained. Household chores still need to be done. Seasonal tasks require our attention. My husband is a faithful volunteer at our fire hall, and we both help out at the local movie theater.

A small group of fully vaccinated friends and I meet a couple of times a week for an hour or so of conversation and a cup of coffee at a local establishment. We usually solve all of the problems in the world during those chats! Good friends along with laughter make many situations much more bearable.

The years when our children were growing up went by in a blur, too. We did enjoy those days of classroom parties, band concerts, field trips and sporting events.

There were also many family camping trips and picnics, as well as family travel to a few other countries. Sometimes I wished for time to slow down a bit so we could enjoy and savor those special occasions. But time has a habit of marching on.

We had beautiful babies who much too quickly grew into wonderful adults. Those years did pass too quickly, in the blink of an eye. Some of us record time with photo albums or family movies. It is a way to look back in astonishment and with fondness at the blur that is life.

Then there are the poignant parts of life that happen as well. The loss of dear parents, uncles, aunts and friends are all heartrending occasions that everyone experiences. Dealing with illnesses, divorce or a move to a faraway place are life happenings. And even those sad periods pass in a blur.

Time passes even during a pandemic. It has been almost three years and we are still adjusting, doing the best we can to handle it. We can’t change how much time we have, but we can try to make the most if it.

Author John Green who wrote "The Fault in Our Stars," "Paper Towns," "Looking for Alaska" just to name a few, offered up this thought: “One day, you’re 17 and you’re planning for someday. And then quietly, without you ever really noticing someday is today. And then someday is yesterday. And this is your life.”