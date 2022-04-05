ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Slatington man jailed after cigar store shooting after mask dispute died by suicide in Lehigh County jail, coroner says

By Peter Hall, The Morning Call
The Morning Call
The Morning Call
 4 days ago
Adam Zaborowski, 35, of Slatington, was charged with attempted homicide for firing at a store employee at Cigars International in Bethlehem Township who told him to wear a mask. Zaborowski died by suicide in Lehigh County Jail, the coroner’s office said. Bethlehem Township police/The Morning Call/TNS

A Slatington man in jail awaiting trial on charges he shot at a cigar store employee who asked him to wear a mask and later fired dozens of shots at police gathered outside his home died by suicide, the Lehigh County coroner’s office said.

Lehigh County Jail staff found Adam Zaborowski unresponsive in his cell Friday morning and performed CPR. Zaborowski died at St. Luke’s Hospital-Allentown at 7:26 a.m., less than an hour after he was found.

An autopsy was performed Monday. Attorney John Waldron, who represented Zaborowski, said he died by hanging.

A spokesperson for the district attorney’s office said county detectives investigated in conjunction with the coroner’s office and that the investigation is complete. Deaths in the jail are routinely investigated by the district attorney’s office, the spokesperson said.

According to police, Zaborowski entered Cigars International in Bethlehem Township on July 31, 2020, and was asked to leave because he was not wearing a mask. An employee offered to allow Zaborowski to select his purchases and wait outside for them to be delivered. He ignored the offer and walked around the store, taking two cigars before leaving, police say.

An employee followed Zaborowski outside and told him he needed to pay for the cigars. Police say that’s when Zaborowski went to his truck, pulled out a handgun and fired two shots at the employee and one into the air. No one was hurt.

Police assembled outside Zaborowski’s home in Slatington to arrest him the following day, but Zaborowski refused to surrender. He fired dozens of shots at police with an AK-47 rifle equipped with an illegal bump stock that allowed it to be fired rapidly, police said.

One police officer was injured in the shootout. Zaborowski surrendered after being hit by police gunfire in the legs and shoulder. District Attorney Jim Martin ruled the officers were justified in returning fire.

Waldron said Zaborowski had been stockpiling weapons and supplies over fears fueled by the pandemic. Acquainted with the family for years after representing Zaborowski in a juvenile case, Waldron said he had struggled with mental illness.

Zaborowski had pleaded not guilty to numerous counts of attempted homicide, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm and was being held under $1 million bail.

Morning Call reporter Peter Hall can be reached at 610-820-6581 or peter.hall@mcall.com .

