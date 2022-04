PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Say goodbye to nice, warm weather for a while. Let’s playback Thursday and hold on to this memory. We reached 75° at PDX, that’s 15 degrees above normal. And farther south it was 86° in Roseburg! Now, compare that to Southern California’s long list of record temperatures. Long Beach, CA spiked at 100°. Oddly enough Death Valley was cooler than the beaches of Southern California and just 7° warmer than Portland (83°).

PORTLAND, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO