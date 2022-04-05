ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Netflix Top 10: ‘Bridgerton’ Season 2 Breaks Single-Week Record for Most-Viewed English-Language TV Series

By Jennifer Maas
Variety
Variety
 4 days ago
Bridgerton ” Season 2 has broken the record for most-viewed show in a week among Netflix ’s English TV series, per the streaming service’s newly released weekly Top 10 list.

While “Squid Game” still holds the overall record for most-viewed show on Netflix in general across a seven-day period, with 571.76 million hours viewed, the second season of “Bridgerton” racked up 251.74 million hours viewed for the week of March 28 to April 3 — its first full week on the streaming service. Previously, “Inventing Anna” held the title for most-watched English-language series over a single week with 196 million hours viewed.

Close behind “Bridgerton” Season 2 on the Top 10 was “Bridgerton” Season 1, which was the No. 2 English-language title on Netflix last week, with 53 million hours viewed. In third place was new competition series “Is It Cake?”

On the film side, per Netflix: “After four weeks, ‘The Adam Project’ stayed atop the English Films list with 17.72M hours viewed and continued to steadily move up the Most Popular list, landing at #5 with 227.22M hours viewed. ‘6 Underground’ — another Ryan Reynolds hit — also jumped to the fifth spot in the Top 10 with 8.73M hours viewed. New entrants provided viewers with an escape. Judd Apatow comedy ‘The Bubble’ came in at #2 with 12.45M hours viewed and documentary ‘Trust No One: The Hunt for the Crypto King’ came in at #3 with 12.07M hours viewed.”

For non-English titles, the first season of “Business Proposals” remained atop the TV series rankings and “All Hail” debuted at No. 1 for movies.

See Netflix’s weekly Top 10 lists below for March 28 to April 3, beginning with English-language TV shows followed by non-English-language series, then films and concluding with non-English-language movies.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KwXyS_0f0F8laO00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KE7F7_0f0F8laO00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Xk4Nw_0f0F8laO00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3awOQg_0f0F8laO00

