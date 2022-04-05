ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

'Good Old Days': Biden, Obama Reunite to Push Affordable Care Act Changes

By Alexandra Hutzler
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The event to announce new changes to the Affordable Care Act marked Obama's first time back at the White House since he left...

Comments / 79

Carolina Granny
4d ago

Two of the worst Presidents in American History who have both Sold Out America for their own profit. Just think, they aren’t even in Jail?

Reply
77
Laurie Benvenuto-Houston
4d ago

Really? Insurance for an individual costs about $1,200 a month. How about making what you make a legal requirement and must be proven on your taxes, affordable?

Reply
30
James Amador
1d ago

It was so sad to see the current President of the United States so horribly overlooked and shunned by everybody in the room during the gathering for promotion of the ACA. Obama’s speech was I,I,I,me,me,me and never addressed Biden as the President. That scene when Biden put his hand on Obama’s shoulder and called out, Barrack and Obama never even acknowledged him was just sad.When have you ever seen a President of the United States, any President of the United States left alone at at anytime without at least the Secret Service surrounding him? Pretty plain to see how much respect has in his own White House. Does the word puppet ring a bell?

Reply
10
creators.com

The Sudden Biden Epiphany at the Washington Post

Just when you thought the Hunter Biden scandals had died in darkness, The Washington Post published more than 6,300 words on March 30 admitting that a notable fraction of his laptop contents was authentic. Why now? Why not last year? Why did liberal outlets act like everyone expressing concern about...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

'Silly': Ted Cruz slams Marjorie Taylor Greene's claim that three GOP senators are 'pro-pedophile' for backing judge

Texas Senator Ted Cruz criticised fellow Republican and Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene for saying that three GOP senators are “pro-paedophile” after they announced their support for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s confirmation to the Supreme Court. The conspiracy-wielding congresswoman falsely accused Republican senators Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski and Mitt Romney of being “pro-paedophile” in a tweet on Monday after they announced that they intended to vote for President Joe Biden’s nominee to the Supreme Court, Ketanji Brown Jackson. When Mr Cruz was asked on Friday if he supported Ms Greene’s sentiments, he laughed and said “no, I think that’s...
CONGRESS & COURTS
POLITICO

Biden’s sloooooow walk on weed

Welcome to POLITICO’s West Wing Playbook, your guide to the people and power centers in the Biden administration. With help from Allie Bice. Send tips | Subscribe here | Email Alex | Email Max. It’s well established that President Biden is an outlier among Democrats when it comes to...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
New York City, NY
868K+
Followers
88K+
Post
796M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

