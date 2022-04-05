'Good Old Days': Biden, Obama Reunite to Push Affordable Care Act Changes
The event to announce new changes to the Affordable Care Act marked Obama's first time back at the White House since he left...www.newsweek.com
Two of the worst Presidents in American History who have both Sold Out America for their own profit. Just think, they aren’t even in Jail?
Really? Insurance for an individual costs about $1,200 a month. How about making what you make a legal requirement and must be proven on your taxes, affordable?
It was so sad to see the current President of the United States so horribly overlooked and shunned by everybody in the room during the gathering for promotion of the ACA. Obama’s speech was I,I,I,me,me,me and never addressed Biden as the President. That scene when Biden put his hand on Obama’s shoulder and called out, Barrack and Obama never even acknowledged him was just sad.When have you ever seen a President of the United States, any President of the United States left alone at at anytime without at least the Secret Service surrounding him? Pretty plain to see how much respect has in his own White House. Does the word puppet ring a bell?
