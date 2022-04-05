ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

America’s 10 wealthiest people added billions of dollars to their wealth within the last year

By Alex Woodward
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aJWfg_0f0F76DF00

The number of world billionaires dropped by 87 in 2022, with 2,688 people maintaining a global net worth of $12.7 trillion, down from last year’s $13.1 trillion, according to an annual ranking from Forbes .

But the number of billionaires in the US has grown to 725 people, worth a combined $4.7 trillion, or roughly one-third of all billionaire wealth in the world.

Eight of the top 10 wealthiest people in the world on the Forbes list – Elon Musk , Jeff Bezos , Bill Gates, Warren Buffett, Larry Page, Sergey Brin, Larry Ellison and Steve Ballmer – are all in the US, with a combined wealth of more than $1 trillion.

A total of 329 people dropped off the list in 2022, the most in a single year since the 2009 financial crisis, according to Forbes.

The 36th annual ranking – relying on a snapshot of wealth using stock prices and currency exchange rates, as of 11 March – reveals that despite volatile stock markets and the economic fallout from the Covid-19 pandemic, “more than 1,000 billionaires got wealthier over the past year,” according to Forbes assistant managing editor of wealth Kerry Dolan.

The top 20 wealthiest people in the world are worth a combined $2 trillion, alone, up from $1.8 trillion in 2021.

Within the first year of the pandemic, the world’s billionaires added more than $5 trillion to their wealth, with the richest 2,755 people on earth amassing more than $13 trillion, according to Forbes.

Despite the public health crisis and a global economic fallout leaving millions of people unemployed, the annual list grew roughly 30 per cent between 2020 and 2021, with 86 per cent of the world’s wealthiest people growing wealthier than they were the previous year.

Within that time, a new billionaire emerged every 17 hours on average, Forbes found.

Forbes began publishing its annual assessment in 1987, when the world’s billionaires’ combined wealth reached more than $295bn.

Over the following 35 years, that figure exploded by more than 45 times.

In 1987, the world’s richest man was Yoshiaki Tsutsumi of the Seibu Railway Group, whose net worth totalled $20bn.

Mr Gates entered the number one spot in 1995 with a net worth of $12.9bn. By the end of the decade, that figure reached more than $90bn. When he stepped down in 2000, his net worth fell to $60bn, still more than five times his net worth just five years earlier.

Now-former Amazon president Bezos was listed as the world’s wealthiest man since 2018. He was ousted by Tesla and SpaceX CEO Musk in 2022, 10 years after making his first appearance on the list, when he debuted in 2012 with an estimated net worth of $2bn.

Today, Mr Musk is estimated to be $68bn richer than just one year ago alone, with an estimated net worth of $219bn.

A 2022 report from Fight Inequality Alliance, Institute for Policy Studies, Oxfam and Patriotic Millionaires found than an annual wealth tax among the wealthiest US households – with rates at 2 per cent over $5m, 3 per cent over $50m and 5 per cent over $1bn – would raise more than $928bn.

A more progressive annual wealth tax at 10 per cent on wealth over $1bn would raise more than $1.3 trillion.

Such revenue “could raise the government’s health budget by a third or it could eliminate half of US households’ out-of-pocket health costs,” according to the report.

US billionaires own half a billion more in wealth than the bottom 60 per cent of the country, the report found.

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

Who is the richest person in the world? Jeff Bezos no longer has the top spot

Tesla TSLA, -4.73% and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has overtaken Amazon. founder Jeff Bezos as the richest person in the world. According to the latest Forbes billionaires list, Musk is the new No. 1, with a net worth of $219 billion — Musk was No. 2 on the list in 2021, behind Bezos. And his net worth on the list doesn’t include his recent 9.2% equity stake in Twitter.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Here's How Much Elon Musk's Wealth Increased In Just One Day

The world’s richest person added to his wealth Monday thanks to a stake in a company he was recently critical of. Here are the details. What Happened: It was revealed Monday that Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk took a 9.2% stake in shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR). News of the purchase led to shares of the social media platform rallying Monday.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sergey Brin
Person
Larry Ellison
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Steve Ballmer
Person
Bill Gates
Person
Warren Buffett
Person
Jeff Bezos
GOBankingRates

How Much is Ashley Biden Worth?

President Joe Biden's youngest daughter, Ashley, made headlines in mid-March 2022 when it was revealed by The New York Times that a diary written by the first-daughter was purchased by the group...
POLITICS
Benzinga

If You Invested $100 In Bitcoin, Ethereum And Dogecoin When Joe Biden Took Office, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

Joe Biden won the 2020 Presidential Election after defeating incumbent Donald Trump. The current president has outlined many priorities and signed many executive orders since taking office, including a recent cryptocurrency regulation order. Here’s a look at how some top cryptocurrencies have performed during his time in office. What...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wealth Tax#United States#Billionaires
Benzinga

Elon Musk Recommends Investing In 'Physical Things' - Here Are 3 Physical Assets That Perform Well During High Inflation

Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk posted in a thread on Twitter TWTR last month advising followers to own “physical things” when inflation is high. In the tweet, Musk said “As a general principle, for those looking for advice from this thread, it is generally better to own physical things like a home or stock in companies you think make good products, than dollars when inflation is high.
STOCKS
Right Wing Uncut

Billionaire supermarket CEO: Buy now, food inflation will only get much worse

John Catsimatidis, the billionaire owner and CEO of New York City supermarket chain Gristedes, urged Americans to "buy" now because food inflation will only get much worse. "I've seen price increases coming through for the month of March. I've seen them coming through April and May. Between price increases and shrinkflation -- where it used to be 32 ounces, now it's going to be 28 ounces – it's anywhere from a 12 to a 20% increase in food prices," Catsimatidis told Brian Kilmeade on "Fox & Friends," Tuesday.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
SpaceX
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Tesla
The Independent

Elon Musk sells all his California homes for $128m after Grimes claimed he lives ‘below poverty line’

The world's richest man, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, has followed through on his vow to own "no house" by selling all seven of his California homes for a total of $128m, raking in an estimated $25m in profits from the sales. Mr Musk claims the vow came from his desire to focus fully on his mission to send humans to Mars. Though many are sceptical of Mr Musk – who has a penchant for sticking his foot in his mouth – his ex-wife, the singer Grimes, claims he is sincere about his goals. In a recent interview in Vanity...
REAL ESTATE
GOBankingRates

4 Ways Elon Musk Lives Frugally

Elon Musk is the richest person in the world with a net worth of $286.1 billion as of April 1, according to Forbes. But despite having more wealth than most people could even fathom, in many ways,...
ECONOMY
FOXBusiness

The key to saving Ukraine and defeating Putin may lie in Pennsylvania

Interested in ending Vladimir Putin’s reign of terror in Ukraine, as the world’s largest geopolitical threat? Unleash Pennsylvania’s extraordinary amount of clean, efficient natural gas. Pennsylvania is an energy powerhouse. The Keystone State is the nation’s largest net exporter of electricity, the second-largest producer of natural gas,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

This new union boss could start the biggest strike in decades

You might not know Sean O'Brien. But he is poised to shake up the US economy in a way no one else has in recent memory. O'Brien was sworn in Tuesday as the new general president of the 1.3-million member International Brotherhood of Teamsters, succeeding James Hoffa, son of the union's most infamous president. The younger Hoffa held the job 23 years, far longer than his father ran the union.
LABOR ISSUES
The Independent

The Independent

593K+
Followers
189K+
Post
260M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy