Twitter Appoints Elon Musk To Its Board of Directors, MAGA Land Thinks This Is A Blessing

Electric car peddler Elon Musk is now fully invested in Twitter, literally, and social media has thoughts on the matter.

If you don’t know, Musk flexed his money muscles and bought a 9.2% stake in Twitter, making him the biggest shareholder just a week after he hinted at a “shakeup” in social media. Following his move, the man who has a history of manipulating the stock market with his tweets, Twitter’s stock surged as much as 27%, Bloomberg reports , which many also believed was a dig at the SEC, who were not fans of Musk’s stock tweets.

Following Musk dropping a reported $2.89 billion stake in the company, Twitter happily announced that he was joining its board of directors, with current CEO Parag Agrawal saying Musk would be of value as a “passionate believer and intense critic” of the social media medium.

Musk hit the ground running following the news taking a Twitter poll asking his followers if Twitter “adheres to free speech’ with %70 saying no.

Another poll asked if users wanted an “edit button?” Agrawal warned Twitter users before participating in the poll to “Please vote carefully” because of potential “consequences.”

Musk’s appointment to Twitter’s board of directors isn’t hitting many on the left, but those on the right (MAGA land) feel the billionaire will be their champion for “free speech,” a concept they fail to grasp religiously. Some even believe that Musk will be the person to help bring their lord and savior, Donald Trump , back to Twitter.

“@ElonMusk being named to Twitter’s Board of Directors is just the start. 2022 is the year that we take back our country. The tide is turning. The Left took it way too far and common sense people who love this country are taking back what is ours,” cooky Colorado Congresswoman Lauren Boebert tweeted.

Also, we can’t ignore the dog-whistling in her tweet when she mentions “taking back what is ours.” Exactly what did you lose?

We hope Twitter doesn’t allow Musk to ruin the Twitter experience. We will be keeping a close eye on this. You can peep more reactions in the gallery below.

Photo: PATRICK PLEUL / Getty

