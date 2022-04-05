ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Newly offered athlete felt like ‘part of the Clemson family’ during visit

By Sam Neumann
The Clemson Insider
The Clemson Insider
 4 days ago

The Clemson Insider checked back in with a four-star Massachusetts native, who was on Clemson’s campus last week for an unofficial visit and picked up an offer from the Tigers in the process.

Buckingham Browne & Nichols School’s (Cambridge, MA.) Ronan Hanafin had been in contact with Tyler Grisham for a couple of months and the 2023 athlete was finally able to visit Clemson’s wide receivers coach.

“The visit went very well,” Hanafin said. “I had a great time at an amazing school. I think (what stood out was) how genuine and great the people were. The whole day, my parents and I were treated like part of the Clemson family.”

Clemson wants Hanafin to continue to be a part of the family, as the Tigers presented him with a scholarship offer on Wednesday, March 31. After practice, he and his family got back to the facilities and Clemson coach Dabo Swinney invited Hanafin into his office.

“We had a great conversation,” he said, “and at the end, he wanted to make it clear how few players they offer. He thought I was a great fit for the program, so he offered me a scholarship.”

It was at last Wednesday’s scrimmage that he had a chance to watch Grisham coach his position group and see Clemson’s wide receivers — minus Beaux Collins — in action.

“I think Coach Grisham was a great coach,” Hanafin said. “He was very energetic and that definitely helps as a player. It was also great timing to see the live scrimmage and see how the Clemson offense used their receivers.”

As far as what Hanafin heard from Clemson’s coaching staff, he indicated that he heard lots of good things from all of the coaches there and that they really lined up with his beliefs. Hanafin previously told TCI just how important his faith and his family are to him, as they’ll play a large part in any future decision he makes.

“Clemson was definitely a great experience and I’m hoping to get down there again soon,” he said.

