Rayville, LA

Police Report

By Editorial
richlandtoday.com
 4 days ago

The Rayville Police Department made the following arrests for the week of March 27 through April 3. • Chad King, 943 Hwy 160, Fountain Hill, Ark.; no driver’s license, expired license plate and failure to secure registration and insurance. • Terri Walton, 32, 2107 Davenport St., Winnsboro;...

