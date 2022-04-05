ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polestar Will Build 65,000 EVs for Hertz Rentals By 2025

Cover picture for the articleHertz's latest EV fleet deal will see Polestar supply EVs to the rental giant over the next five years. Deliveries will begin with the Polestar 2 but could come to include vehicles the public hasn't seen yet. Polestar and Hertz announced a new deal on Monday which will see...

The Verge

Polestar’s most affordable EV is coming to the US

Swedish electric automaker Polestar is bringing its most affordable model to the US. The long-range, single-motor Polestar 2 may not have as much performance as the dual-motor variant, but it will certainly be more accessible. The single-motor was previously only available to pre-order in the US. Starting this week, deliveries...
insideevs.com

US EV Charging Infrastructure Coming: Which Company Will Build It?

This article comes to us courtesy of EVANNEX, which makes and sells aftermarket Tesla accessories. The opinions expressed therein are not necessarily our own at InsideEVs, nor have we been paid by EVANNEX to publish these articles. We find the company's perspective as an aftermarket supplier of Tesla accessories interesting and are happy to share its content free of charge. Enjoy!
torquenews.com

Stellantis, LG Set To Build $4.1 Billion EV Battery Plant In Canada

The newly-announced plant will supply batteries for Dodge, Jeep, Ram, and Chrysler EVs representing the largest-ever investment in southern Ontario's auto industry. Stellantis and LG Energy Solution are teaming up to build a new $4.1 billion lithium-ion battery plant in Windsor, Ontario, as publicized in a press conference earlier today. Ontario Premier Doug Ford made the announcement alongside economic officials from the provincial and federal governments as well as the mayor of Windsor and senior representatives from Stellantis and LG.
Elon Musk
torquenews.com

GM and Honda Agree to Build Millions of Affordable EVs Together by 2027

GM and Honda announced the agreement saying they can develop and build the affordable EVs together, faster than either company can achieve on their own. General Motors and Honda say that they are expanding their cooperation on electric vehicles and the two auto giants plan to codevelop millions of affordable EVS. GM expects the vehicles to be on sale in North America in 2027. The new vehicles will be built on the Ultium battery platform that GM is already using to build the 2022 HUMMER EV supertruck as well as the 2023 Cadillac LYRIQ, 2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV and 2024 GMC Sierra EV.
Motor1.com

Ford To Build A Second EV Based On Volkswagen's MEB Platform

In July 2019, Ford and Volkswagen announced an expansion of their partnership with the Blue Oval company getting an electric vehicle based on VW’s MEB platform. It will be a zero-emissions crossover that will be manufactured in Cologne making its official debut next year. A second MEB-based EV was just confirmed by the two automakers in an official press release.
TechCrunch

Porsche to build out its own network of EV charging stations

The plan, which was revealed during the company’s annual meeting, comes as Porsche prepares to expand its EV portfolio beyond the Taycan to at least two more models, the Macan and 718, by 2025. The first Porsche-branded charging locations will be built in high-demand areas beginning next year in...
Reuters

Hertz adds Tesla's Model Y to its EV fleet

March 23 (Reuters) - Hertz Global Holdings Inc (HTZ.O) has added Tesla Inc's (TSLA.O) electric mid-size SUV Model Y to its electric vehicle fleet, according to the car rental firm's website. The development comes months after Hertz announced its order to purchase 100,000 electric cars from Tesla, primarily the EV...
Different Sized Clad Tesla Cybertruck Prototypes Spotted Together For The First Time. At a recent flyover of Tesla's Texas Gigafactory, we spot two different-sized Cybertruck prototypes parked next to each other. The 2 prototypes were under a car cover still, the difference is easily noticeable. Tesla announced the Cybertruck back...
torquenews.com

Tesla To Achieve First-quarter Production Record Again, Despite Supply Chain Issues

Tesla's sales data for the first quarter 2022 will be known in a few days: a period in which countless difficulties with the supply chain were in turn aggravated by the war in Ukraine. Nevertheless this is a factor that would not apparently affect Tesla sales, as according to analysts it will be a record-breaking quarter once again.
TechRadar

Samsung may build new battery factory for EVs in the US

Samsung SDI, a South Korean battery major, is set to expand its global presence by adding a second plant in Hungary and ramping up production capacity in Malaysia. More importantly, the company is likely to build a new EV battery factory in the US. Its CEO Choi Yoon-ho said: "We are considering diverse ways to beef up production capacity there."
torquenews.com

Ford Mechanic Talks About Transmissions That Self Destruct

An experienced Ford mechanic offers this warning to Ford owners who may not be aware that their transmission may be one of those known to self-destruct, but can potentially be averted if you know where to look for the developing problem with these specific transmissions. Known Issues with Transmissions. Just...
torquenews.com

Upgrading From Toyota RAV4 to Highlander May Give Extra Cargo Space and Fewer MPG

Some Toyota RAV4 owners are making the switch to Toyota Highlander and are giving their accounts on Facebook’s Toyota Highlander Owner’s Group. Group member Izzy Bella asked a question on Facebook’s Toyota Highlander Owner’s Group asking if anyone had switched from owning a Toyota RAV4 to a Highlander. While we have previously written a lot of articles about the RAV4, especially the RAV4 Prime and Hybrid models, the Toyota Highlander seems to be a pretty popular switch among ex-RAV4 owners. Here are some comments that people wrote.
torquenews.com

Falken WildPeak A/T Trail Tire Review - Initial Impressions & MPG Impact

We test Falken’s WildPeak A/T Trail tires on a popular crossover SUV model. Here’s how to know if these tires are right for you. Crossover SUVs have been widely ignored by much of the tire industry. Until now. Falken recognized that many crossover owners like to travel on unpaved roads, logging trails, and summer-maintained-only rural roads all year round. Until recently, the choices were an all-season tires optimized for price, noise and fuel economy, an all-terrain tire optimized for hardcore off-roading, or a winter tire with a soft sticky compound great for ice and snow, but not much else. Falken recognized this need and opportunity and created a new tire specifically for those who want a better solution.
torquenews.com

Why This Auto Site Chose 2022 Ram 1500 as the Top Truck of the Year

The 2022 Ram 1500 wins yet another major award. The Ram 1500 has won nearly every major award in the last few years and now a website that Canadians depend on for auto information is naming the popular pickup as its 2022 Full-Size Pickup of the Year. This is the fourth year in a row that the Ram 1500 is driving home with the top award from Auto123.com.
torquenews.com

The 9 Best SUVs Under $25K - Subaru Crosstrek Now Scores 2nd Overall

What are the nine best small SUVs under $25,000? Check out the complete list here. KBB says the 2022 Subaru Crosstrek is a top pick. We reported on Kelly Blue Book's (KBB) 12 Best Family Cars of 2022, and the Outback is the best 2-Row SUV, but you don't need to spend $30,000 to $40,000 to get the utility of a midsize SUV. What are the best small SUVs priced under $25,000? KBB says the 2022 Subaru Crosstrek ranks the second-best new model and offers impressive cargo space, versatility, and excellent safety features.
