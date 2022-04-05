Polestar Will Build 65,000 EVs for Hertz Rentals By 2025

GM and Honda announced the agreement saying they can develop and build the affordable EVs together, faster than either company can achieve on their own. General Motors and Honda say that they are expanding their cooperation on electric vehicles and the two auto giants plan to codevelop millions of affordable EVS. GM expects the vehicles to be on sale in North America in 2027. The new vehicles will be built on the Ultium battery platform that GM is already using to build the 2022 HUMMER EV supertruck as well as the 2023 Cadillac LYRIQ, 2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV and 2024 GMC Sierra EV.

