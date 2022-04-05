ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
IBD Screen Of The Day: Analysts Raise Profit Estimates On These Top Ranked Stocks

By STEVEN BELL
Investor's Business Daily
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUsing IBD's Rising Profit Estimates screen, investors can find stocks with the greatest growth potential. These are some of names currently making the list that are at the top of their respective IBD groups. Shares of Clean Harbors (CLH) are trading right around a 110.77 buy point after breaking...

NBC San Diego

Wall Street's Top Analysts Are Bullish on These Stocks Amid Market Volatility

Investors aren't likely to get a break from the market's tumult any time soon. Stocks were off to a rocky start at the beginning of 2022, and Russia's war on Ukraine has introduced further uncertainty and volatility for global financial markets. A new development is on the horizon for traders this week: a key meeting for the Federal Reserve and the likely beginning of interest rate hikes.
STOCKS
NBC Philadelphia

Top Wall Street Analysts See Long-Term Upside in These Stocks Even Amid Investor Uncertainty

Investors made it through another volatile week, as the three major indexes notched gains for the period. For now, markets seem to be shaking off the fears that have brought shares down in the first place, but the actual concerns haven't dissipated. The war in Ukraine continues to roil Eastern Europe. Inflation is still hot, and rising fuel prices are denting consumers' finances.
STOCKS
MySanAntonio

FedEx profit misses estimates, while sales beat on price hikes

FedEx shares tumbled after the company posted quarterly profit below Wall Street's estimates, pressured by rising costs related to a U.S. labor shortage and lower-than-expected package volume that countered gains from pricing increases. Earnings rose to $4.59 a share in the fiscal third quarter, which ended on Feb. 28, the...
INDUSTRY
Reuters

Apple supplier Foxconn Q4 profit beats estimates

TAIPEI, March 16 (Reuters) - Taiwan’s Foxconn, the world’s largest contract electronics maker which counts technology giants such as Apple Inc among its major clients, reported a fourth-quarter profit on Wednesday that slightly beat market estimates. Foxconn reported a net profit of T$44.4 billion ($1.55 billion) for October-December,...
BUSINESS
CNBC

Top Wall Street analysts say these are the five best stocks for the long term

Investors caught a break last week, as the major averages ended Friday with gains, but volatility will likely remain a central theme going forward. Not only are investors weighing the Federal Reserve's recently announced rate hike, but they're also thinking about inflation and of the war between Russia and Ukraine. It's easy to get caught up in the day-to-day gyrations of the stock market, but investors need a long-term perspective to manage the tumult.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Lennar stock rises more than 2% after Q1 profit tops views

Lennar Corp. LEN, +0.88% shares rose more than 2% in the extended session Wednesday after the home builder reported first-quarter profit that topped Wall Street expectations and said its "strong sales" reflected ongoing strength in the housing market. Lennar said it earned $503.6 million, or $1.69 a share, in the first quarter, compared with $1 billion, or $3.20 a share, in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted for one-time items, Lennar earned $2.70 a share. Revenue rose 16% to $6.2 billion. Analysts polled by FactSet expected Lennar to report adjusted EPS of $2.60 on revenue of $2.6 billion. "Our sales pace remained strong and consistent throughout the quarter, while strong traffic to our welcome home centers and website suggests that demand remains strong for the foreseeable future," Chairman Steve Miller said in a statement. Margins were strong even as materials costs and wages have increased, he said. Deliveries were "constrained" by supply-chain disruptions but were in line with the guidance given at the beginning of the quarter, he said. Lennar increased its guidance on full-year deliveries and gross margins, saying it expects to deliver about 68,000 homes, up from guidance of 67,000 homes.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

General Mills beats profit expectations, raises outlook

General Mills Inc. GIS, +2.84% shares rose 2.9% after it announced fiscal third quarter profit that beat expectations and raised its guidance. The food company posted net income totaling $660.3 million, or $1.08 per share, up from $595.7 million, or 96 cents per share, last year. Adjusted EPS of 84 cents beat the FactSet consensus for 78 cents. Sales of $4.538 billion were up from $4.520 billion and just below the FactSet consensus of $4.545 billion. General Mills raised its full year guidance and now expects sales growth of 5%, up from 4% to 5%. The FactSet consensus is for sales of $18.804 billion, suggesting 3.7% growth. General Mills brands include Cheerios cereal, Blue Buffalo pet food and Chex Mix. General Mills stock is up 2.4% for the past year while the S&P 500 index.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

Carnival posts narrower loss but misses analyst estimates

Carnival Corp. CL, +0.21% said Tuesday it lost $1.89 billion, or $1.66 a share in the first quarter, compared to a loss of $1.97 billion, or $1.80 a share, in the year-ago period. Revenue increased to $1.62 billion from $26 million. Analysts expected a loss of $1.28 a share and revenue of $2.26 billion, according to a FactSet survey. The cruise line ended the quarter with $7.2 billion of liquidity and expects to "progress toward resuming full fleet operations" after absorbing the impact of COVID-19 and variants of the virus. As of March 22, 75% of Carnival's capacity had resumed guest cruise operations. Carnival said it expects to have each brand's full fleet back in guest cruise operations for its respective summer season. Shares of Carnival fell 2.7% in early trades on Tuesday, compared to a rise of 0.4% by the S&P 500.
FINANCIAL REPORTS

