ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sterling County, TX

Sterling County Sheriff's Office Reports Several Felony Arrests in March

By Matt Trammell
San Angelo LIVE!
San Angelo LIVE!
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29AKkJ_0f0Exf0b00

STERLING CITY – The Sterling County Sheriff's Office made a number of felony arrests over the past month according to information released Tuesday.

The following is the monthly report sent out by the Sterling County Sheriff's Office for March 2022:

Felony Arrests:

  • 2 - Theft of Firearm
  • 2 - Possession Controlled Substance PG1 < 1 G
  • 1 - Driving While Intoxicated 3rd of More
  • 1 - Possession of Marijuana >4oz<=5lbs

Misdemeanor Arrests:

  • 3 - Driving While Intoxicated
  • 1 - Fail to Identify
  • 5 - Warrant Arrests

Citations:

  • 273 - Citations
  • 117 - Warnings
  • Emergency Detention: 0

Calls for Service:

  • 282 - Livestock, loose dog, reckless driver, suspicious vehicle, suspicious person, civil standby, welfare check, assist EMS, stranded motorist, controlled burn, debris in road, assist VFD

Comments / 0

Related
ValleyCentral

17-year-old arrested for making false report to police

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — On Monday, Brownsville Police took into custody a 17-year-old female for a false report to police. According to authorities, Thaylin Patricia Salas was arrested by the police department’s auto theft unit. On Feb. 21 Salas reported her gray 2007 Chevrolet Impala was stolen from her residence. Investigators said she told them […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

San Angelo Man Arrested for Brutal Rape at Local Family Shelter

SAN ANGELO, TX – A San Angelo man was arrested on Wednesday after he was accused of brutally raping a woman at the local family shelter. According to court reports, on Mar. 28, officers with the San Angelo Police Department were dispatched to Shannon Medical Center downtown for the report of a sexual assault. When they arrived, the officers spoke with a woman who claimed that she had been raped while staying at San Angelo's family shelter. She claimed that the assault was committed by Joel Delacruz, 35, of San Angelo on Mar. 27. The victim told police that she was staying at the family…
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Third San Angelo Suspect Arrested in Lubbock Double Capital Murder

SAN ANGELO, TX – The Lubbock Police Department has confirmed the arrest of the third suspect in the double capital murder that involved three San Angelo residents in Jul. 2020. The following is a release by the Lubbock Police Department:. Two additional arrests were made yesterday in a 2020...
SAN ANGELO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Sterling County, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
ValleyCentral

Two arrested in connection to father son, double-homicide

CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two men were arrested in connection to the double-homicide of a father and son. Lawrence James Strong and Cesar Olvera were arrested in connection to the homicides, according to a media release from Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza. On Dec. 29, 2021 deputies responded to Old Port Isabel Road in […]
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

Man shot in dating app scheme, two teens arrested

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two teenagers have been arrested after luring and shooting a man in a dating app scheme in Brownsville. On March 17, Abigail Funes, 17, and a 16-year-old boy lured a man to a location using a popular social media application, according to the Cameron County Sheriffs’ Office (CCSO). As the man […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marijuana#Ems
San Angelo LIVE!

Police Searching for Colorful Character Wanted for Drug Charges

SWEETWATER, TX – Have you seen the woman above?. According to the Sweetwater Police Department, as of Apr. 1, officers with the SPD are searching for Melinda Samia. Sarmia is wanted in Nolan and Eastland Counties for Fail to Identify/Giving False or Fictitious Information and Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled Substance.
SWEETWATER, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Driver Killed in Early Morning Crash Identified as 21-Year-Old

SAN ANGELO, TX- The San Angelo Police Department has issued a statement on the fatal crash at 2800 South Bryant Boulevard. The following is a statement from the San Angelo Police Department:. On March 14, 2022 at approximately 2:45a.m. San Angelo Police were dispatched to a single vehicle accident in...
SAN ANGELO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
ABC Big 2 News

Odessa woman arrested for shooting presumed burglar, police say

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- An Odessa woman is behind bars after police say she shot a man because she suspected him of burglarizing her home. Alexandra Arenivas has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, a second-degree felony.  According to an affidavit, around 9:40 p.m. on March 20, officers with the Odessa Police Department […]
ODESSA, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Feds Seize 27 Pounds of Meth in Lubbock Area Sting Operation

LUBBOCK – The office of U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas has announced that 12 alleged drug traffickers have been arrested. Operations in Brownfield, Lamesa, and Lubbock led to the seizure of about 27 pounds of suspected methamphetamine, U.S. currency, and two firearms. Jamey Jimenez, Celia Zurita, Alfred Miranda, Rorigo Gonzales-Gonzales, Patricia Renee Guerrero, Christina Fuentes, Jessica Moreno, Amanda Uresti Salgado, and Lauren Mackenzie Helbert have all been charged with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and distribution and possession with intent to distribute…
LUBBOCK, TX
ValleyCentral

Father beats daughter with mop stick for using phone, police say

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Police Department has arrested a man after being accused of beating his 15-year-old daughter with a mop handle. On Monday, police responded to the 3200 block of Dakota Avenue in reference to an assault. Officers made contact with the teen, who reported that her father had beaten her with […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Feds Involved in 2nd Major San Angelo Drug Bust

SAN ANGELO, TX – One week after San Angelo Police reported a major drug bust, the DEA seized another two pounds of meth in the city on Wednesday. According to the San Angelo Police Department, on Apr. 6, Detectives with the SAPD’s Street Crimes Division conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 2300 block of Chestnut St.
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

San Angelo Drug Bust Yields 5 Pounds of Meth & the Identity of a Suspect

SAN ANGELO, TX – A drug bust by the San Angelo Police Department and the DEA resulted in a seizure of five pounds of meth recently.  According to the San Angelo Police Department, on Mar. 31, 2022, SAPD’s Street Crimes Division and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) conducted an investigation in relation to the trafficking of Methamphetamine in the city. The investigation resulted in a search warrant being applied for and executed at a local residence in the 300 block of East 6th St. The search warrant yielded approximately five pounds of Meth as well as other information that…
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

DETAILS: Manhunt Underway in San Angelo for Fugitive Gang Member

SAN ANGELO – The San Angelo Police Department released the following details Wednesday afternoon regarding the chase and search for a wanted felon Tuesday night. The press release states: On 4/5/22 around 8:15pm, Officers with the SAPD Anti-Crime Unit observed a green in color Chrysler passenger car being operated by a known wanted subject (Domingo Gomez 25 yoa.)  SAPD’s Anti-Crime Unit attempted to conduct a stop on the vehicle in the 700blk of West Ave D but Gomez evaded in the vehicle and ultimately crashed in the 600blk of Spencer Street. Gomez then continued to evade from officers…
SAN ANGELO, TX
KSAT 12

Missing Hondo woman was hit, killed by vehicle in San Antonio, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A missing woman from Hondo was identified by police as a person hit and killed by a vehicle in San Antonio last week, authorities said. Chaundra Walker was originally reported missing by her family after last making contact with a friend on Monday, March 7 when her vehicle ran out of gas at an unknown location in San Antonio.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
ValleyCentral

Three more arrested in capital murder investigation

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) has made three additional arrests on the ongoing capital murder investigation of a 37-year-old man. Nallely Belmares, Josias Hernandez, and Juan Duñes were arrested in connection to the kidnapping and murder of Teodoro Martinez. According to public records, the three are all charged with […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

San Angelo LIVE!

San Angelo, TX
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
863K+
Views
ABOUT

News, events, jobs, and opinion from San Angelo and the rest of west central Texas.

 https://sanangelolive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy