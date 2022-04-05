Sterling County Sheriff's Office Reports Several Felony Arrests in March

STERLING CITY – The Sterling County Sheriff's Office made a number of felony arrests over the past month according to information released Tuesday.

The following is the monthly report sent out by the Sterling County Sheriff's Office for March 2022:

Felony Arrests:

2 - Theft of Firearm

2 - Possession Controlled Substance PG1 < 1 G

1 - Driving While Intoxicated 3rd of More

1 - Possession of Marijuana >4oz<=5lbs

Misdemeanor Arrests:

3 - Driving While Intoxicated

1 - Fail to Identify

5 - Warrant Arrests

Citations:

273 - Citations

117 - Warnings

Emergency Detention: 0

Calls for Service: