Sterling County Sheriff's Office Reports Several Felony Arrests in March
STERLING CITY – The Sterling County Sheriff's Office made a number of felony arrests over the past month according to information released Tuesday.
The following is the monthly report sent out by the Sterling County Sheriff's Office for March 2022:
Felony Arrests:
- 2 - Theft of Firearm
- 2 - Possession Controlled Substance PG1 < 1 G
- 1 - Driving While Intoxicated 3rd of More
- 1 - Possession of Marijuana >4oz<=5lbs
Misdemeanor Arrests:
- 3 - Driving While Intoxicated
- 1 - Fail to Identify
- 5 - Warrant Arrests
Citations:
- 273 - Citations
- 117 - Warnings
- Emergency Detention: 0
Calls for Service:
- 282 - Livestock, loose dog, reckless driver, suspicious vehicle, suspicious person, civil standby, welfare check, assist EMS, stranded motorist, controlled burn, debris in road, assist VFD
