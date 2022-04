WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - March is Colorectal Cancer Awareness month. According to the American Cancer Society, colorectal cancer is the third leading cause of cancer-related deaths in men and in women, and the second most common cause of cancer deaths when men and women are combined. It’s expected to cause more than 50,000 deaths this year.

WILMINGTON, NC ・ 22 DAYS AGO