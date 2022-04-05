KCPD: Drive-by shooting at officers during traffic stop
KANSAS CITY (AP) — Someone fired a gun at Kansas City officers who were conducting a traffic stop, but no one was...stjosephpost.com
KANSAS CITY (AP) — Someone fired a gun at Kansas City officers who were conducting a traffic stop, but no one was...stjosephpost.com
The whole world has gone crazy and it ain't getting any better and nothing will ever change until people change what's inside there hearts and I don't see that happening anytime soon
St. Joseph, Mo., News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellationshttps://stjosephpost.com/
Comments / 5