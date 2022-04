NEW BRITAIN – Departments within the City of New Britain will oversee several clean-up projects this month to prepare for the spring season. The Friends of the Rose Garden will hold its seasonal cleanup and pruning of the rose garden at Walnut Hill Park. The city is looking for volunteers to help. No experience is required to volunteer and all gardening tools will be provided. The cleanup will take place on Saturday, April 23 from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. Residents interested in volunteering can reach out to info@friendsoftherosegarden.org.

NEW BRITAIN, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO