It’s hard to believe, but later this month I will present my ninth budget to the Common Council since being first elected “way back” in 2013. Anyone who has even remotely followed the work we’ve been doing over the past eight and half years knows that our city’s finances have always been my top priority, and when you look back and see just how far we have come, it’s not hard to understand why. Shortly after I first took my oath in November of 2013, I was informed that New Britain was facing a deficit of nearly $30 million. From that moment forward, my mission as mayor was clear: getting us back on the road to financial stability and responsibility.

NEW BRITAIN, CT ・ 5 DAYS AGO