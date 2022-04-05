ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

Jon Rahm chides Tiger Woods for not giving him advice

By Mark Cannizzaro
New York Post
 4 days ago

AUGUSTA, Ga. — Jon Rahm had some fun chiding Tiger Woods on Tuesday when asked if he’s sought any advice from Woods over the years like Woods once got from Spanish legend and former Masters winner Seve Ballesteros about Augusta National.

“I think there’s only one man in this field that hears advice from Tiger, because I’ve asked before and I get nothing,” Rahm said. “So, you might need to ask Justin Thomas. I’ve asked (Woods) before. I remember asking him at East Lake the year he won (the Tour Championship in 2019) on the putting green in the practice round: ‘Hey, man, any tips for Bermuda?’ He turned around and said, ‘It’s all about feel,’ and just kept going.

“I was like, ‘Cool, thank you.’ “

Rahm them remembered asking the legend for some advice at Woods’ Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PvQoq_0f0EoaqZ00 Jon Rahm practicing at Augusta ahead of the 2022 Masters on April 5, 2022.Getty Images

“I asked him at Albany once about chipping into the grain,” Rahm said.

“You just got to be shallow,” was all Woods offered.

“Okay,” Rahm said. “Meanwhile, I turn around and J.T.’s there with him, and he’s getting a whole dissertation on what to do.”

Thomas, who’s perhaps Woods’ closest friend on the PGA Tour, was asked Tuesday what advice from Woods on the Masters he values the most.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eUwHa_0f0EoaqZ00 Tiger Woods practicing at Augusta National on April 5, 2022.REUTERS

“To be perfectly honest, what I value the most I’m not going to tell you because I don’t really want any of the other competitors knowing it,” Thomas said.

When Thomas was told about Rahm’s comments, he said, “When I’m asking him stuff at home, it’s just like I would ask Jon Rahm a question or ask Jordan [Spieth] a question. Any person or buddy that I respect their game and I think that they are really good and they maybe are a little bit better at something that I am not as consistently good at, like I want to learn, so I’m going to ask a question.

“I feel like Tiger’s been a good person for me to do that. But, yeah, I guess I’m very fortunate in that regard.”

