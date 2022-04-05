‘Amazin’ But True’ Podcast Episode 98: Mets Season Preview, Predictions

Getty images

“Why can’t we have nice things?” – every Mets fan

Mets fans were getting hyped up to see Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer open the season in DC against the Nationals. They were set on getting to take in 60 potential starts from two of the best pitchers of our generation. Instead, they won’t get deGrom until June. Scherzer will likely pitch this weekend , but is dealing with a hamstring injury. It’s a long season and the Mets have an elite veteran manager and plenty of bats. So like Buck Showalter said, the sky is not falling, it’s just raining. (which it will be in DC on Opening Day, potentially leading to a postponement)

To preview the 2022 Mets season and make our predictions, Nelson Figueroa and I bring you a new episode of the “Amazin’ But True” podcast. The Post’s Mike Puma drops by to make his predictions for the Mets this year.

DeGROM CONCERN?: DeGrom is out at least until June 1. Are we confident that deGrom will be back this season from his injury? What is the scapula?

DeGrom is out at least until June 1. Are we confident that deGrom will be back this season from his injury? What is the scapula? JOELY RODRIGUEZ: Gives the Mets another lefty option alongside Chasen Shreve. They are not names that jump out on paper, but they have an important role against big-time lefties within the division. Would have been nice if Mets could have pulled trade off for Craig Kimbrel, who was instead traded to Dodgers.

Gives the Mets another lefty option alongside Chasen Shreve. They are not names that jump out on paper, but they have an important role against big-time lefties within the division. Would have been nice if Mets could have pulled trade off for Craig Kimbrel, who was instead traded to Dodgers. NO DOM TRADE: The Mets were smart to not trade Dom Smith to the Padres for Chris Paddack and Eric Hosmer. Smith is beloved in the clubhouse and Hosmer would not have been a big upgrade. Paddack has not been good since his rookie season. Mets need to do better in a return if they trade Smith.

The Mets were smart to not trade Dom Smith to the Padres for Chris Paddack and Eric Hosmer. Smith is beloved in the clubhouse and Hosmer would not have been a big upgrade. Paddack has not been good since his rookie season. Mets need to do better in a return if they trade Smith. METS SEASON PREVIEW & PREDICTIONS: Giving an in-depth preview position-by-position. What does the final roster look like? What are the Mets missing? Who starts more at catcher? How will infield, outfield and DH shake out? We pick each division winner, the wild cards and the World Series champion. Me and Figgie pick the Mets to win the NL East and win the World Series.

BUCK: What’s it been like to cover Showalter so far? What presence has he brought to the Mets?

What’s it been like to cover Showalter so far? What presence has he brought to the Mets? ROTATION: Carlos Carrasco and Taijuan Walker are very important to this team’s success. They need them to have bounce-back years.

Carlos Carrasco and Taijuan Walker are very important to this team’s success. They need them to have bounce-back years. PREDICTION: 89-73, wild-card spot, a trip to the NLCS.

