Saint Louis, MO

WATCH: Security camera shows man police claimed carjacked officers walking, CAO says

KMOV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSt. Louis veteran receives service dog 10 years after IED almost...

www.kmov.com

KMOV

Body camera footage released of Ferguson shooting that left suspect dead, officer injured

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A St. Louis man linked to a January shooting that left a suspect dead and an officer injured was arrested nearly two months later. Friday, officers in Las Vegas took Johnny Lewis, 23, of St. Louis in custody three months after a shooting in Ferguson on Jan. 26. Lewis is charged with resisting arrest by fleeing - creating a substantial risk of injury or death.
FERGUSON, MO
The Independent

Millionaire who illegally built huge ‘man cave’ buys neighbouring homes to stop council tearing it down

A millionaire who illegally built “Britain's best man cave” has reportedly bought neighbours’ homes to stop the council from tearing it down. Graham Wildin, 69, allegedly bought the surrounding homes for his family and has been accused of going to war with his neighbours to do everything to try and save the 10,000sq/ft leisure complex at the back of his home.After an eight-year battle, he has been ordered by the courts to destroy the complex that includes a cinema, squash court and a bowling alley.The final deadline to pull it down to avoid jail for contempt of court...
The Independent

Family demand teens be tried as adults for dragging woman to death by her arm in carjacking

The family of a 73-year-old woman killed during a carjacking are demanding that the Louisiana teens accused of killing her are tried as adults. According to 4WWL, the four teens are facing juvenile murder charges, but the family members of Linda Frickey, who was killed in the carjacking, met with District Attorney Jason Williams to convince him to transfer the teens to state court where they could be tried as adults. “Personally, we want them all as adults. But we have to go through the justice system," Kathy Richard, Ms Frickey’s sister-in-law, told the broadcaster. “We were reassured that...
FOX 2

STL cold case: Dozens of people witness fatal shooting

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – There were around 30-50 people in Amberg Park the evening Travon Richie, 23, was killed. Homicide detectives are asking for help to find the killer nearly three years after his death. Police say that Travon was socializing with family and friends in the park at around 6:30 pm on April 8, […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Florissant teen found dead in North County hotel room

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was found dead in a North County hotel room Tuesday afternoon. St. Louis County police told News 4 officers were called to the Budget Inn in the 1400 block of Dunn Rd. around 2:20 p.m. Police said the initial call was for a sudden death but further investigation revealed the death was a homicide.
FLORISSANT, MO
FOX 2

One dead in two-car crash on I-55 in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (KTVI)–Accident reconstruction investigators are trying to determine what led to a two-car accident in South St. Louis late Thursday night that left one of the drivers dead. The crash happened on southbound Interstate 55 at Carondolet just before midnight. Police say a Honda Civic and a Nissan Maxima collided, sending the Civic across […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

Woman found dead wrapped in linens in north St. Louis backyard

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police are investigating after a woman was found dead wrapped in linens in a north St. Louis backyard Tuesday evening. An incident report from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said a woman was discovered shortly before 5 p.m. in a backyard off of an alley on the 1400 block of East Obear Avenue in the city's College Hill neighborhood.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

