WATCH: Security camera shows man police claimed carjacked officers walking, CAO says

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A St. Louis man linked to a January shooting that left a suspect dead and an officer injured was arrested nearly two months later. Friday, officers in Las Vegas took Johnny Lewis, 23, of St. Louis in custody three months after a shooting in Ferguson on Jan. 26. Lewis is charged with resisting arrest by fleeing - creating a substantial risk of injury or death.
St. Louis veteran receives service dog 10 years after IED almost killed him. Todd Nicely joined the Marines in 2007 and completed a seven-month tour to Iraq in 2008. In 2009, he deployed again but this time to Afghanistan. Six months into the deployment, tragedy struck.
Prosecutors in St. Louis, Missouri, declined filing charges against a man who allegedly attempted to carjack a marked police SUV while two officers were inside, according to police. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department sought charges of first-degree robbery, armed criminal action and resisting arrest against a 27-year-old suspect who...
WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — Police in Winter Haven are looking for a man they said attacked a 73-year-old man on Saturday. Officers said the attack happed around 2:20 p.m. as the elderly man was walking out of the Publix grocery store at SE Plaza along Cypress Gardens Boulevard. Police...
Nancy and Steve Shoupp had been married for five years when she packed her bags and moved out of their Boulder, Colorado townhouse. The 26-year-old told loved ones that her estranged husband was abusive and that he had threatened to keep their two young children away from her, for good.
A millionaire who illegally built “Britain's best man cave” has reportedly bought neighbours’ homes to stop the council from tearing it down. Graham Wildin, 69, allegedly bought the surrounding homes for his family and has been accused of going to war with his neighbours to do everything to try and save the 10,000sq/ft leisure complex at the back of his home.After an eight-year battle, he has been ordered by the courts to destroy the complex that includes a cinema, squash court and a bowling alley.The final deadline to pull it down to avoid jail for contempt of court...
The family of a 73-year-old woman killed during a carjacking are demanding that the Louisiana teens accused of killing her are tried as adults. According to 4WWL, the four teens are facing juvenile murder charges, but the family members of Linda Frickey, who was killed in the carjacking, met with District Attorney Jason Williams to convince him to transfer the teens to state court where they could be tried as adults. “Personally, we want them all as adults. But we have to go through the justice system," Kathy Richard, Ms Frickey’s sister-in-law, told the broadcaster. “We were reassured that...
The Mugshot of George Junius Stinney, Jr. from 1944Public Domain/Wikimedia Commons. Many people aren’t aware of George Junis Stinney Jr. as his tragic case had been overshadowed by World War II. In 1944 George was convicted of the murder of two young girls, Betty June Binnicker, age 11, and Mary Emma Thames, age 7, in his hometown of Alcolu, South Carolina.
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – There were around 30-50 people in Amberg Park the evening Travon Richie, 23, was killed. Homicide detectives are asking for help to find the killer nearly three years after his death. Police say that Travon was socializing with family and friends in the park at around 6:30 pm on April 8, […]
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was found dead in a North County hotel room Tuesday afternoon. St. Louis County police told News 4 officers were called to the Budget Inn in the 1400 block of Dunn Rd. around 2:20 p.m. Police said the initial call was for a sudden death but further investigation revealed the death was a homicide.
CHICAGO - Less than two years after being paroled in the fatal stabbing of her then-boyfriend, a 55-year-old woman has been accused of stabbing another man in the neck after they broke up earlier this month. Veronica Wilson, from the South Austin neighborhood, was arrested Friday and charged with felony...
ST. LOUIS (KTVI)–Accident reconstruction investigators are trying to determine what led to a two-car accident in South St. Louis late Thursday night that left one of the drivers dead. The crash happened on southbound Interstate 55 at Carondolet just before midnight. Police say a Honda Civic and a Nissan Maxima collided, sending the Civic across […]
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police are investigating after a woman was found dead wrapped in linens in a north St. Louis backyard Tuesday evening. An incident report from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said a woman was discovered shortly before 5 p.m. in a backyard off of an alley on the 1400 block of East Obear Avenue in the city's College Hill neighborhood.
A woman who was found alive in the Nevada mountains after going missing for over a week with her husband is revealing what happened. Beverly Barker and her husband Ron disappeared last week after their RV was last seen at a Nevada gas station. Beverly was found Tuesday and airlifted to a Reno hospital but sadly Ron died.
ST. LOUIS — A 17-year old girl died at a St. Louis intersection when the driver of a stolen car fleeing police slammed into the car she was riding in Sunday night. Police said Samantha Washington died late Sunday night when she was thrown from a car at West Florissant and Shreve avenues in St. Louis.
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) – A woman was shot after being denied entry to a north St. Louis store Monday, according to police. St. Louis officers reported hearing gunshots in the 8330 block of N. Broadway around 5 p.m. They then saw a 35-year-old woman shot in the parking lot of the Elite Supermarket.
