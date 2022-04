DENVER — A Denver brewhouse is teaming up with a Ukrainian brewery to create a beer that would help those impacted by the invasion in Ukraine. Nykola Vantsa is a Ukrainian-born Coloradan that saw a Facebook post from Pravda Beer Theatre in Lviv, Ukraine. The post had a number of recipes from the brewery and encouraged brewers from all over to use the recipes to create a beer that would help support Ukrainians.

DENVER, CO ・ 22 DAYS AGO