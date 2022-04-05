ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shipman teen wins award for share the road video, script

By Ron DeBrock
A "share the road" video and script by Brynn Baker, 17 of Shipman, has won first place in the seventh annual Drive Safe Chicago contest. ( Drive Safe Chicago )

Baker, 17, is a student at Gillespie High School. Her video talked about the need to share the road between drivers, pedestrians and bicyclists. She submitted a script for a TV public service announcement that showed a caped super hero flying to warn drivers, pedestrians and bicycle riders to be careful as they share the road.

She won a $2,000 prize from The National Road Safety Foundation, a non-profit group that promotes safe driving, and was featured in the nationally syndicated show, "Teen Kids News."

Baker was one of three finalists who worked with an Emmy-winning producer to make their entry ideas into 30-second TV public service announcements. People voted on the Chicago Auto Show’s Facebook page to select their favorite. Baker received 1,780 of the 3,024 votes cast.

The PSA contest is sponsored by The National Road Safety Foundation in conjunction with the Chicago Automobile Trade Association, the new-car dealer association for the Chicagoland area and producers of the Chicago Auto Show.  Teens from Illinois, Wisconsin, Iowa and Indiana were invited to submit PSA ideas.

“All three finalists are winners,” said Michelle Anderson, Director of Operations at The National Road Safety Foundation.  “Each of their videos talked in a compelling way about the need for drivers, pedestrians and bicyclists to be aware of each other to travel safely as they share the roads.”

The Telegraph is passionate and committed to its role as the watchdog and trusted source of news and entertainment for the Alton community and the River Bend region of Madison, Jersey, Calhoun, Macoupin, and Greene counties in Illinois.

