The Effingham County Fair board is excited to announce the entertainment for the 2022 Effingham County Fair! Headlining the fair on August 5, 2022, is Scotty McCreery, a country music artist who has earned one Double Platinum, four Platinum and two Gold singles, and countless other awards, including winning the 10th Season of American Idol! Local musician, Austin Edwards, will be opening the show. Tickets for the show are on sale now at www.effinghamcountyfair.com!

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, IL ・ 15 DAYS AGO