Almost like clapping off tempo to a song, sleeping at off times for your circadian rhythm (aka 24-hour sleep-wake clock) can be totally jarring to your sleep schedule. Just take the experience of jet lag, for example, which is perhaps the most extreme case of an internal metronome thrown off-kilter. But even just trying to wake up earlier than usual or nap at a time when you aren’t typically sleepy can show you how resistant sleep is to any change in routine. That’s why sleep doctors regularly tout the benefits of a consistent sleep-wake schedule for improving sleep quality—and, in particular, waking up at the same time every morning, even on weekends.

