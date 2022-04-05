ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, KS

KCPD: Drive-by shooting at officers during traffic stop

Hutch Post
Hutch Post
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

KANSAS CITY (AP) — Someone fired a gun at Kansas City officers who were conducting a traffic stop, but no one was...

hutchpost.com

Comments / 0

