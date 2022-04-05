ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Tuesday, April 5, 2022: Hot and windy today with critical fire weather

By Zach Gilday
bigcountryhomepage.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMorning fog and cloud cover will quickly clear out as the winds turn to the west. Gusty west winds will usher in very dry air. Expect relative humidity values in the single digits. The combination of the dry air and the winds will give us elevated to critical fire weather. A...

www.bigcountryhomepage.com

WSAV News 3

WSAV NOW WEATHER: Elevated fire danger today

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Most of the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry are at a greater risk for wild fires though Saturday evening. A red flag warning will go into effect at noon today and continue through 8 p.m. this evening. Due to extremely dry and and breezy conditions with low humidity levels will be between […]
SAVANNAH, GA
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Scattered Showers & Windy

BALTIMORE, MD (WJZ)–The calendar may say spring, but this weather will have you reliving winter, whether you wanted to or not. We can thank a few clipper systems that will pull down cold Canadian air over Maryland. Scattered showers arrive Saturday afternoon, along with a few thunderstorms. Some gusty winds and small hail are possible as this wet weather tracks through. Far Western Maryland will see off and on snow showers for much of the weekend and that will lead to totals between 6 to 8 inches. Once we’re done with the rain in the Baltimore area, we have to deal with a dramatic drop...
BALTIMORE, MD
WHO 13

Drier, windy weather brings fire concerns for parts of Iowa Friday

IOWA — While steady rainfall has been observed at many points this week, some parts of Iowa are still experiencing severe drought conditions and should avoid burning as drier and much windier weather arrives Friday. 3-Day Rain Totals (11 AM Monday-11 AM Thursday) Spencer: 1.33″ Centerville: 1.24″ Sioux City: 1.15″ Chariton: 0.95″ Cedar Rapids: 0.91″ […]
IOWA STATE
Turnto10.com

Sunny, windy, and dry conditions leads to elevated fire risks on Tuesday

CRANSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — Although temperatures continue to trend above average in the first few days of spring, gusty winds have made it feel cooler and have also contributed to drying out the environment. For Tuesday, there is an elevated fire weather risk with northwest gusts 25-35 mph and...
CRANSTON, RI
WVNT-TV

Windy Today With a Shower Here or There

Saturday, windy conditions continue across the region with gusts up to 30mph through the entire day. Showers will be around through most of the day as our cold front very slowly pushes through West Virginia and Virginia. Most activity will be focused to the morning though. Highs in can reach into the low 60s if the front doesn’t pass before noon. It’s not raining all day and there will be dry time to get outside, just have the rain gear ready to go.
VIRGINIA STATE
News On 6

Warm And Windy Day Poses Fire Danger

Warm and windy weather on Wednesday with extreme fire danger. Winds will gust 35-40 mph with relative humidity of 5-15%. Please use caution today! Wednesday night will see lows in the 50s with increasing clouds. St. Patrick’s Day will be warm and breezy as well with highs in the 70s...
ENVIRONMENT
News On 6

Windy Weather Continues To Start Week

Another windy day to start the work week Monday. Clouds will build as some gulf moisture builds into the east sides of the state. Fire danger will kick back in across west Oklahoma. A cold front will bring north winds by late Monday. A few storms look possible, especially in...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Mysuncoast.com

Windy and humid today with storms tomorrow

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Wind gusts to 25 mph are possible and small craft should exercise caution today as the cold front to the north is inching closer to the Suncoast. Today will be warm and humid as the southeast flow of air continues to pump in the moisture. We will have more clouds in the sky today but rain will hold off until the overnight. Our high temperature will again top out in the mid-to-upper 80s this afternoon. It should be a fine beach day, only you will get some wind under your hat.
SARASOTA, FL
natureworldnews.com

Critical Fire Weather Conditions Expected in the Southern Plains: Weather Forecast

Critical fire weather conditions have been forecasted to affect the Southern Plains of the United States early this week. The US meteorological authorities indicated that low humidity and gusty winds will cause critical fire weather hazards, notably in Texas' Trans-Pecos and Big Bend regions. What is a Fire Weather?. Critical...
TEXAS STATE
WKTV

Windy with sunshine Tuesday

Morning: Mostly sunny. Upper 20s. Afternoon: Mostly sunny. High 46. Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 21. Tomorrow: Cloudy with PM rain showers. High 43. Low 34. An elevated risk for fire spread continues through today due to windy and dry conditions. A seasonal statewide burn ban is in effect until May 14th. . Plenty of sunshine is expected today. Pleasant, but windy, with highs in the mid 40s.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Denver

NCAR Fire Weather Forecast: Warm, Windy And Dry Monday Ahead Of Rain And Snow Late Tuesday

DENVER (CBS4) – Mother Nature gave a huge helping hand to firefighters at the NCAR fire near Boulder on Sunday. The morning started off with thick cloud cover that persisted through the afternoon. The deck of clouds kept temperatures as much as 15 to 20 degrees cooler than expected. A broad area of thick cloud cover hung over the Front Range on Sunday. Air temperatures at 4 p.m. on Sunday were 10 to 20 degrees cooler than the same time on Saturday, thanks to the thick clouds. (credit: CBS) Don’t let your guard down with regard to the NCAR Fire on Monday as...
BOULDER, CO
WOWT

Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Rainy and windy Tuesday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Rain chances will increase through Monday night and stick around Tuesday. We’ll see periods of moderate to heavy rain mixed in with a steady light rain overnight. This will continue into Tuesday morning. Plan on a soggy AM commute. To the west we’ll cool off...
OMAHA, NE
WDSU

Sunny, But Not as Windy Over Southeast Louisiana Today

It sure was windy and cold in the shade on Saturday, but it felt a bit better in the sun. Today, the winds won't be nearly as strong and with temperatures closer 60° under another round of total sun it's going to feel pretty nice! You'll notice we've shifted the daylight into the evening hours where the sunset tonight will be at 7:07 PM and the sunrise on Monday is at 7:11 AM. On Monday we'll find clouds building through the day with a very slight chance of an isolated shower moving in by the evening hours. Highs will make it close to 70°. Another cold front will bring a round of showers and thunderstorms through Tuesday morning, but with sun forecast by midday and through the afternoon hours, highs will still make it into the lower to mid 70s. We should find dry days Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the 70s before another chance of storms comes for Friday and could linger a few showers into the Saturday morning hours too. Overall, look for a mild week with a couple of stormy periods in the morning hours on Tuesday and Friday. Have a great day!
LOUISIANA STATE
FOX Carolina

National Weather Service warns residents about increased risk of fire today

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg issued a Red Flag Warning due to the wind and low relative humidity that could impact our area. According to officials, residents are asked not to burn anything under this warning as outdoor fires could easily grow out of...
ENVIRONMENT
Claire Cleveland

Denver IS windy today, but it won’t last

(Denver, Colo.) Winds around 30 mph whipped through the Mile High City Wednesday as the temperature climbed into the 50s after snow fell Tuesday. The wind is nothing like what Boulder and metro Denver saw around the new year when 100 mph gusts pushed the flames of the Marshall Fire to devastating levels. Those winds weren’t unusual for the time of year or the area, but the drought conditions in Boulder meant a spark could travel far.
DENVER, CO

