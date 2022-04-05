Tuesday, April 5, 2022: Hot and windy today with critical fire weather

It sure was windy and cold in the shade on Saturday, but it felt a bit better in the sun. Today, the winds won't be nearly as strong and with temperatures closer 60° under another round of total sun it's going to feel pretty nice! You'll notice we've shifted the daylight into the evening hours where the sunset tonight will be at 7:07 PM and the sunrise on Monday is at 7:11 AM. On Monday we'll find clouds building through the day with a very slight chance of an isolated shower moving in by the evening hours. Highs will make it close to 70°. Another cold front will bring a round of showers and thunderstorms through Tuesday morning, but with sun forecast by midday and through the afternoon hours, highs will still make it into the lower to mid 70s. We should find dry days Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the 70s before another chance of storms comes for Friday and could linger a few showers into the Saturday morning hours too. Overall, look for a mild week with a couple of stormy periods in the morning hours on Tuesday and Friday. Have a great day!

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 27 DAYS AGO