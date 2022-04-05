ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

ABC News
ABC News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0f0ETdxL00

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for May delivery fell $1.32 to $101.96 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude for June delivery fell $89 cents to $106.64 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for May delivery fell 4 cents to $3.16 a gallon. May heating oil fell 8 cents to $3.47 a gallon. May natural gas rose 32 cents $6.03 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for June delivery fell $6.50 to $1,927.50 an ounce. Silver for May delivery fell 6 cents to $24.53 an ounce and May copper rose 2 cents to $4.80 a pound.

The dollar rose to 123.61 Japanese yen from 122.82 yen. The euro fell to $1.0905 from $1.0971.

Comments / 0

Related
FOXBusiness

Texas driller produces US oil industry 'miracle'

In the vast Permian Basin located in western Texas, oil isn’t hard to come by according to producer and drilling company Tall City Exploration. With record-high gas prices and the market’s need for more supply, Tall City CEO Michael Oestmann says the company is working to increase daily production from 10,000 barrels to 20,000 by the end of the year.
TEXAS STATE
FOX40

Think gas prices are high now? Just wait

Your sticker shock at the gas pump could soon get a lot more, well, shocking. The International Energy Agency is warning that economic sanctions on Russia could result in the country’s oil output dropping by 3 million barrels a day, perhaps as soon as next month. The Paris-based agency said this raises the prospect of […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
CNET

Oil Dips Below $100 Barrel, but Gas Prices Will Soon Soar Again

Car owners got a slight reprieve this week, as gas prices dipped to $4.32 a gallon on Tuesday, down a smidge from the record $4.33 first hit on Friday and revisited on Monday. The modest drop follows a more noticeable decline in the price of oil, which fell below $100 a barrel Monday for the first time since March 1. West Texas Intermediate crude, the benchmark for US oil, hit a low of $99.76 before closing at $103.10 yesterday. On Tuesday morning WTI dipped even further to $93.53.
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Petroleum#Crude Oil Prices#Heating Oil#Gas Prices
WKRC

Gas station drops prices to $2.25 a gallon

BURNSVILLE, N.C. (WLOS/WKRC) — Amid an international surge in the cost of fuel, a North Carolina gas station surprised drivers Thursday by dropping prices. Regular gas was selling for $2.25 a gallon at the Burnsville Citgo at the corner of U.S. 19 East and Depot Street. The station's owners...
TRAFFIC
News 8 WROC

The cheapest day of the week to fill up on gas

(NEXSTAR) – Gas prices keep climbing higher and show no sign of stopping. Not every station has the same prices, of course. But saving money at the pump doesn’t just mean knowing where to fill up – it also helps to know when to fill up. In general, gas prices tend to be lowest at the beginning of the week, […]
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Commodities
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Fortune

Where home prices are headed through 2023, as forecast by Bank of America

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell told Congress earlier this month he favors upping rates in order to help rein in runaway inflation. In preparation of the first hike, which is expected today, financial markets are already pricing in higher mortgage rates. As of Friday, the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate sits at 3.85%—up from 3.11% in December.
BUSINESS
24/7 Wall St.

The Price of This Household Item Is Soaring

The consumer price index for February was yet another indication that inflation in the U.S. has gotten out of control. Compared to the same month in last year, prices rose 7.9%, the largest year-over-year increase since January 1982. One notable difference between the two periods is that the U.S. was in a recession then. There […]
BUSINESS
Fox News

Oil and gas groups call out Biden: 'We would love to produce more, bring gas prices down'

Oil and gas industry representatives blasted President Biden Wednesday for blaming companies for the gas price surge. "Which is it? You can’t blame Putin and us at the same time. The bottom line is we are not price makers, we are price takers. We suffer from low prices and then we have higher prices. That is based on the price of oil globally," Western Energy Alliance President Kathleen Sgamma told "Fox & Friends."
POTUS
Benzinga

Elon Musk Recommends Investing In 'Physical Things' - Here Are 3 Physical Assets That Perform Well During High Inflation

Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk posted in a thread on Twitter TWTR last month advising followers to own “physical things” when inflation is high. In the tweet, Musk said “As a general principle, for those looking for advice from this thread, it is generally better to own physical things like a home or stock in companies you think make good products, than dollars when inflation is high.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Stimulus Update: Is a Monthly Check Coming Due to High Gas Prices?

Gas prices have been soaring -- will the government step in?. Gas prices have risen sharply since the start of the Ukraine conflict. Now, lawmakers are discussing a stimulus payment to help consumers cover their gas costs. It's hardly a secret that inflation has caused the general cost of living...
BUSINESS
Right Wing Uncut

Billionaire supermarket CEO: Buy now, food inflation will only get much worse

John Catsimatidis, the billionaire owner and CEO of New York City supermarket chain Gristedes, urged Americans to "buy" now because food inflation will only get much worse. "I've seen price increases coming through for the month of March. I've seen them coming through April and May. Between price increases and shrinkflation -- where it used to be 32 ounces, now it's going to be 28 ounces – it's anywhere from a 12 to a 20% increase in food prices," Catsimatidis told Brian Kilmeade on "Fox & Friends," Tuesday.
BUSINESS
ABC News

ABC News

603K+
Followers
146K+
Post
325M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy