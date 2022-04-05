ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Chris Sale Is Being Awfully Tough On Himself Amid Latest Injury Rehab

By CBSBoston.com Staff
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 4 days ago

BOSTON (CBS) — Over the past several years, Chris Sale has been paid quite a lot of money to perform not a whole lot of pitching. If you’re a fan who’s frustrated with that situation … then Sale understands that.

In an interview with The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier , Sale was especially hard on himself when running through his circumstances over the past several years.

“I’ve not done my job for some freakin’ time now,” Sale told Speier. “Think about it. I had one full year in ’17. Good year. Three quarters of a year in ’18, won the World Series — we’ll call that one a great year. In ’19, had the worst year of my career, ended up getting hurt. In ’20, COVID, Tommy John. In ’21, Tommy John, pitched for a quarter of the year and the playoffs. Serviceable at best, I’ll call that. And then now.”

Sale summed it up: “So I’ve been here for six years, I’ve given these people one full [expletive] year. You kidding me? I wouldn’t like me either.”

Obviously, injuries are part of sports, but that inescapable truth hasn’t made Sale’s reality any easier to endure.

Sale was acquired by former Red Sox president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski in December of 2016. He finished second in AL Cy Young voting in 2017, his first season in Boston, when he went 17-8 with a 2.90 ERA and a league-leading 308 strikeouts. He kept that Cy Young form through July of 2018, but a shoulder injury severely limited him down the stretch, as he pitched just 17 innings total in August and September. He made five postseason appearances that year — three starts and two relief appearances — while posting a 4.11 ERA, but he did record the final out of the World Series, thus making it a successful season.

Dombrowski signed Sale to a five-year, $145 million deal after the World Series win, and he’s pitched just 190 innings in the three seasons since.

Now, Sale won’t debut in 2022 until June 6 at the earliest, as he recovers from a fractured rib . Sale said he’ll do his best to limit the negativity in his own mind as he works to get back on the field.

“I’m almost positive there’s bigger atrocities in the world than a cracked rib for a major league baseball player,” Sale told Speier. “But it’s a fine line that I deal with because the competitor in me won’t allow that [negativity] to leave. But the person in me has to know, ‘OK, this is not a stop-and-feel-sorry-for-yourself situation.'”

CBS Boston

Report: Rafael Devers Rejects Red Sox’ Extension Offer, Two Sides ‘Very Far’ Apart

BOSTON (CBS) — Red Sox fans who were hoping for good news on a long-term Rafael Devers extension before Opening Day were dealt a blow on Wednesday evening. Devers rejected a contract extension proposal from the Red Sox, according to Hector Gomez. Mass Live’s Chris Cotillo confirmed that report, indicating that “the sides were very far off.” SOURCE: The #RedSox offered Rafael Devers a contract extension but the player rejected because it was lower than he is willing to consider. Devers will focus now on his 2022 season looking to further increase his market value.@z101digital @ZDeportes — Héctor Gómez (@hgomez27) April 6, 2022 Can...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Who Will Lead The Red Sox In Home Runs In 2022?

BOSTON (CBS) — Dingers. Long balls. Round trippers. It doesn’t matter what you call them, people love home runs. And the Red Sox should hit plenty of them once again in 2022. Boston mashed 219 homers last season, leading to a lot of rides in that laundry cart of theirs. That total was good for 10th in baseball and sixth in the American League. The Red Sox going to have to hit even more to keep up with the arms — or rather, bats — race in the AL East, with the Jays, Yankees and Rays all going yard more than Boston last season....
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Red Sox Opening Day Lineup Vs. Yankees: Devers Batting Second, Story In The Six-Spot

BOSTON (CBS) — Red Sox Opening Day has arrived, albeit a day later than planned. But the Red Sox and the Yankees will finally open their regular seasons in the Bronx on Friday afternoon. With that comes the first of 162 lineups that Alex Cora will post during the regular season. Here is who Boston is sending out at Yankee Stadium, with a whole lot of pop in heart of the order: 1. Enrique Hernandez, CF 2. Rafael Devers, 3B 3. Xander Bogaerts, SS 4. J.D. Martinez, DH 5. Alex Verdugo, LF 6. Trevor Story, 2B 7. Bobby Dalbec, 1B 8. Jackie Bradley Jr., RF 9. Christian Vazquez, C — Nathan...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Plenty Of Question Marks Surrounding Red Sox Rotation Heading Into 2022 Season

BOSTON (CBS) — The Red Sox should have a pretty potent offense this season, but there are some big question marks surrounding the team’s starting rotation and pitching staff. And no, this is not a repost from 2021. We’ll start with the starters, since that it what a team’s success usually hinges on. The bad news is that Eduardo Rodriguez is now in Detroit and no longer at the front end of the Boston rotation, and Chris Sale won’t be back anytime soon. And there is no guarantee Sale will be all that good when (if?) he does return. So here is...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Xander Bogaerts Sporting Custom ‘X-Man’ Wolverine-Inspired Cleats For Opening Day

BOSTON (CBS) — Will Friday afternoon be Xander Bogaerts’ final Opening Day as a member of the Red Sox? That’s not a thought that most Boston baseball fans want to ponder on this unofficial holiday. Instead, they can feast their eyes on a pretty sweet set of kicks on the starting shortstop’s lower body when the Red Sox kick off their season at Yankee Stadium. The Red Sox’ Twitter account shared some close-ups of Bogaerts’ cleats ahead of first pitch. Check them out: Xander bringing the #OpeningDay cleat heat! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/bUVQIUSalI — Red Sox (@RedSox) April 8, 2022 Xander Bogaerts’ Opening Day cleats (Photo by Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images) Xander Bogaerts’ Opening Day cleats (Photo by Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images) That is, without a doubt, some solid cleat heat. Elsewhere on the roster, catcher Christian Vazquez has gone a different theatrical route with his cleats: Red Sox catcher Christian Vázquez rocking Woody and Buzz Lightyear themed cleats today for Opening Day designed by @stadiumck and @arisolomondsign pic.twitter.com/gTZy5N14Ud — Joon Lee (@joonlee) April 8, 2022 Footwear fashion is not lacking for the Red Sox at the start of their season.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Red Sox Announce 2022 Opening Day Roster

BOSTON (CBS) — The Red Sox still have to wait another day to open their new season. But on Thursday, the team announced its Opening Day roster for 2022. There were no real surprises on the roster, though lefty reliever Josh Taylor will start the campaign on the IL as he works through a back issue. His stint on the IL is retroactive to April 4. Infielder Travis Shaw and right-handed reliever Hansel Robles were both selected to the major league roster, while righty Tyler Danish was optioned to Triple-A Worcester. Right-handers Eduardo Bazardo and Ralph Garza Jr. were both designated for...
BOSTON, MA
