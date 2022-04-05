ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tewksbury, MA

NH Man Accused Of Robbing Tewksbury Bank Twice In A Month

TEWKSBURY (CBS) — A New Hampshire man has been arrested for allegedly robbing the same Tewksbury bank twice in a month. Police said Eric Mohan, 47, of Manchester, N.H., is also considered a suspect in other robberies in Massachusetts and New Hampshire.

On March 7, police were called to the Salem Five Bank on Main Street for a robbery. Officers were told the suspected demanded cash from tellers.

The bank was robbed again on March 30. This time, the suspect demanded cash from tellers while claiming to have a gun.

Tewksbury Police in partnership with the FBI Violent Crimes Task Force identified Mohan as the suspect.

He was arrested by Hampton, N.H. Police on Monday.

“The valuable information obtained from the second robbery that occurred at the Salem Five Bank helped lead us to this arrest, and gather information pertaining to several other bank robberies in the area,” Chief Columbus said.

Mohan has been charged with armed robbery while masked and unarmed robbery.

He is expected to appear in court in New Hampshire on Tuesday before being transferred to Massachusetts.

