Vietnamese health officials reported Tuesday an additional 130,735 new cases of COVID-19 in 62 provinces and cities, with Hanoi reporting the most with 16,000. Provinces and cities with the most confirmed cases Tuesday are as follows: Hanoi (16,014), Phu Tho (5,920), Nghe An (4,820), Lao Cai (4,544), Hai Duong (4,219) and Bac Giang (3,949).

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 17 DAYS AGO