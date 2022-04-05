ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Coroner's office reveals cause of death for 2 girls killed in Hellertown fire

By 69 News
WFMZ-TV Online
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHELLERTOWN, Pa. - The Lehigh County Coroner's Office revealed the cause of death Tuesday for the two girls killed in a house fire in Hellertown. The cause of death for Brianna Baer, 15,...

www.wfmz.com

Jersey Shore Online

Ocean County Man Killed In Freak Accident

TOMS RIVER – A 24-year-old township man has died in what can only be described as a freak and tragic accident. According to Toms River Township Police, Nicholas Cacciapaglia was in the parking lot of Ocean County Power Sports Sunday evening where he was learning to ride a Harley Davidson motorcycle.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
MyChesCo

Can You Help Police Identify This Theft Suspect?

EAST EARL TWP, PA — The East Earl Township Police Department is asking the public to identify the pictured female in reference to a Retail Theft investigation. Authorities state that on March 23, 2022, around 2:00 PM, the female suspect entered the Goodwill Store located at 1367 Weaverland Road and stole approximately $500 in merchandise. The suspect fled the scene in a U-Haul truck. The suspect has multiple tattoos on her neck, upper chest, and lower back (see photos).
EAST EARL, PA
The Independent

Family demand teens be tried as adults for dragging woman to death by her arm in carjacking

The family of a 73-year-old woman killed during a carjacking are demanding that the Louisiana teens accused of killing her are tried as adults. According to 4WWL, the four teens are facing juvenile murder charges, but the family members of Linda Frickey, who was killed in the carjacking, met with District Attorney Jason Williams to convince him to transfer the teens to state court where they could be tried as adults. “Personally, we want them all as adults. But we have to go through the justice system," Kathy Richard, Ms Frickey’s sister-in-law, told the broadcaster. “We were reassured that...
PUBLIC SAFETY
insideedition.com

Teen Who Cops Say Drove 151 MPH Killing Six People in Crash Is Busted

A teen driver has been arrested four months after six people lost their lives in a car crash in which cops say the driver was going over 150 miles an hour on a Florida road. Noah Galle, who was 17 at the time of the crash and now 18, was arrested Wednesday by Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. Following his arrest for the January incident, cops posted the announcement and his mugshot on Twitter.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
Daily Voice

Fatal Crash Reported In South Jersey (DEVELOPING)

A fatal crash was reported in Burlington County, according to developing and unconfirmed reports.The crash occurred at about 8 a.m. on Wednesday, March 30 at Church and Eayrestown roads in Southampton Township, initial reports said.A second ambulance had been called for multiple victims, a report s…
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
Huron Daily Tribune

Brendan Santo autopsy released, reveals cause of death as accidental drowning

After remaining missing for 85 days, Grand Valley State University student Brendan Santo's body was recovered from the Red Cedar River downstream in Lansing about 1 1/2 miles from where he was last seen. The cause of death for 18-year-old Santo was an accidental drowning, according to the autopsy report.
LANSING, MI
Daily Voice

Fire Destroys Mexican Restaurant On Jersey Shore

A Mexican restaurant on the Jersey Shore was destroyed by fire overnight, according to developing reports. Multiple fire companies responded to Aby's Mexican Restaurant at 32 Mian St. in Matawan at about 2:50 a.m. on Tuesday, April 5. Firefighters found heavy fire coming from the rear of the one-story commercial...
MATAWAN, NJ
WOLF

Local man killed in fatal Berks County crash

TAMAQUA, SCHUYLKILL CO (WOLF) — A head-on crash on Route 61 in Berks County left a man from Tamaqua dead and another injured on Monday morning. Jordan M. Smith, 22, of Tamaqua was killed around 6:45 AM when his car crossed over into the northbound lane of Route 61 and hit another vehicle head-on, State Police reported.
BERKS COUNTY, PA

