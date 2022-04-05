Man and woman killed in double homicide in Virginia Beach, police say

A man and woman were found fatally shot in a Virginia Beach home Monday, police said.

Virginia Beach police responded to the home, in the 100 block of South Boggs Ave., at 6:21 p.m. Inside the residence, officers found Talon Rodgers and Alisa Wash — both 23-year-old Virginia Beach residents — with gunshot wounds.

They were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the shooting does not appear domestic. They have not released further information.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to call 757-385-4101 or leave an anonymous tip through Crime Solvers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

