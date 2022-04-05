ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach, VA

Man and woman killed in double homicide in Virginia Beach, police say

By Ali Sullivan, The Virginian-Pilot
Virginian-Pilot
Virginian-Pilot
 4 days ago

A man and woman were found fatally shot in a Virginia Beach home Monday, police said.

Virginia Beach police responded to the home, in the 100 block of South Boggs Ave., at 6:21 p.m. Inside the residence, officers found Talon Rodgers and Alisa Wash — both 23-year-old Virginia Beach residents — with gunshot wounds.

They were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the shooting does not appear domestic. They have not released further information.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to call 757-385-4101 or leave an anonymous tip through Crime Solvers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

Ali Sullivan, 757-677-1974, ali.sullivan@virginiamedia.com

Comments / 0

Related
ClickOnDetroit.com

Man shoots, kills woman who was driving car similar to his actual target’s, Detroit police say

DETROIT – Detroit police said a man shot and killed a 20-year-old woman who was driving a car similar to the one he expected his actual target to be driving. Officials were called at 11:29 a.m. Monday (March 21) to a home in the 14700 block of Maddelein Street. They said they found Ciera Wells, 20, of Detroit, unresponsive in the driver’s seat of a car.
DETROIT, MI
CBS LA

3 decomposing bodies found at Irvine home believed to be possible murder-suicide

Three decomposing bodies have been discovered at an Irvine home in what police say is a possible murder-suicide.Officers performed a welfare check at 58 Riverboat Wednesday morning and discovered the severely composed bodies inside the home that appeared to be three adults, according to Irvine police. There were no signs of forced entry into the home.Police say extended family members of the residents had reported to Canadian authorities they had been able reach the family — a father, mother, and adult son — for over a year and were concerned. The welfare check was conducted at the request of Canadian authorities.There was "indications the deaths were a domestic incident that resulted in a murder-suicide," Irvine police said.Anyone with information about the case can contact Detective Gavin Hudson at (949) 724-7168 or via email at ghudson@cityofirvine.org.
IRVINE, CA
KTBS

Natchitoches Police investigate double shooting, homicide

NATCHITOCHES, La. - The Natchitoches Police Department is investigating a homicide and shooting that took place late Thursday night. Officers with the Natchitoches Police Department responded to the Bailey Heights neighborhood shortly before 10:30 p.m. in reference to residents hearing multiple gunshots in the area. While responding to the area, dispatch was notified that two gunshot victims were in front of a residence in the 1000 block of Amulet Street. Upon arrival, they located one of the victims who was struck once and another victim, Kimanesha Carter, 28, suffering from several gunshot wounds. She was in the rear of a vehicle. Carter was pronounced dead by the Natchitoches Parish Coroner’s Office as a result of her injuries and the other victim was taken to the Natchitoches Regional Medical Center for further treatment.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
City
Virginia Beach, VA
Virginia Beach, VA
Crime & Safety
CBS News

Wisconsin doctor found dead near waterfall was "partially buried" after ground apparently collapsed, sheriff says

A doctor who was found dead near a waterfall Sunday in northern Wisconsin apparently fell to her death when the ground beneath her collapsed, officials said Wednesday. Iron County Sheriff Paul Samardich said in a news release that Kelsey Musgrove's body was found "partially buried in a steep clay bank" on the river's edge at Potato River Falls in Gurney. About 25 agencies assisted with the search, he said.
WISCONSIN STATE
The Independent

Family demand teens be tried as adults for dragging woman to death by her arm in carjacking

The family of a 73-year-old woman killed during a carjacking are demanding that the Louisiana teens accused of killing her are tried as adults. According to 4WWL, the four teens are facing juvenile murder charges, but the family members of Linda Frickey, who was killed in the carjacking, met with District Attorney Jason Williams to convince him to transfer the teens to state court where they could be tried as adults. “Personally, we want them all as adults. But we have to go through the justice system," Kathy Richard, Ms Frickey’s sister-in-law, told the broadcaster. “We were reassured that...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Police rescue woman who dialed 999 and ‘asked for pizza’

Police have revealed how a quick-thinking emergency call handlerbassisted a woman who called 999 and “asked for a pizza” as a plea for help.On Tuesday evening, the woman - who has not been identified - felt worried for her safety while travelling alone on a bus. She called the force, who explained that “when [the call] was answered, the woman on the line said she would like to order a pizza.”Luckily, the operator realised that she was in danger. In a statement posted on Twitter, the force said: “The police call handler immediately asked the woman if she was in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Search for elderly couple who vanished in Nevada on road trip ends as wife found alive with dead husband

The search for an elderly couple who vanished on a cross-country road trip came to a bittersweet end as authorities found the wife alive and husband dead.Ronnie and Beverly Barker, ages 72 and 69, were reported missing by family after they failed to return home to Indianapolis after their trip through the western US in an RV.Family last heard from the couple on 27 March, when their RV was seen in surveillance footage on Highway 95 near Luning, Nevada.More than a week later, the pair were found on a mountain about three and a half hours northwest of Las Vegas...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Homicides#Crime#The Virginian Pilot#Pilotonline Com#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
The Independent

Three ‘severely decomposed’ bodies found in California home during welfare check

Police in California have discovered three "severely decomposing bodies" during a welfare check, according to reports. Officers in the Irvine Police Department found the bodies inside a house around 10.30am on Wednesday. They were visiting to conduct a welfare check on behalf of a Canadian family, according to NBC Los Angeles. Fox 11 reports that Canadian law enforcement members contacted the Irvine police department and asked them to conduct the check. A couple and their son lived at the home, and their family back in Canada was worried after not hearing from them for more than a year. Investigators believe...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Two California men arrested with enough fentanyl to kill 4.7 million

Two men have been arrested in Orange County, California after they were allegedly found with enough fentanyl to kill 4.7m people.Edgar Alfonso Lamas, 36, and Carlos Raygozaparedes, 53, were arrested when officers from the Buena Park Police Department allegedly recovered a haul of illegal substances in their minivan on March 17.The city of Bunea Park is some 12 miles from San Ana, the county seat of Orange County.In a statement on Wednesday, the Orange County District Attorney’s Office said both men have been charged on multiple counts, in what is the biggest drugs find in 16 years.Police allegedly found...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NOLA.com

Woman killed, man injured in shooting at 7th Ward homeless camp, police say

A woman has died and a man was critically injured in a late morning shooting Tuesday in the 7th Ward, New Orleans police said. Police are investigating the homicide at a homeless encampment near the 1700 block of North Derbigny Street (map) after receiving reports of the shooting around 11 a.m. Emergency Medical Services declared the woman dead under the I-10 east on-ramp and took the 35-year-old man to a hospital, police said.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
San Francisco Chronicle

Man killed, woman injured in South Bay stabbings, police say

A stabbing incident in San Jose early Sunday left one man dead and a woman injured, according to police. Both victims were found suffering from at least one stab wound in the 2000 block of Gold Street just after midnight, the San Jose Police Department said in a news release.
SAN JOSE, CA
Virginian-Pilot

Virginian-Pilot

Norfolk, VA
10K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Virginian-Pilot has the latest headlines on Hampton Roads news. Find breaking news, sports, crime, opinion, traffic and more.

 https://www.pilotonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy