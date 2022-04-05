ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tory Lanez Arrested For Violation Of Megan Thee Stallion’s Protective Order, Trial Date Set For September

By Mya Abraham
Vibe
Vibe
 4 days ago

Tory Lanez made a court appearance on Tuesday (April 5) in the felony assault case involving Megan Thee Stallion . The Canadian rapper was reportedly handcuffed and remanded to custody until he posts $350,000 bond.

Rolling Stone s enior reporter Nancy Dillon explained in a series of tweets that Lanez—born Daystar Peterson—was “found in violation of discovery protective order and personal contact order,” set in place by Megan. Dillon reported, “Judge David Herriford heard nearly an hour of argument about Lanez’s tweets and said some ‘seem to be clear messages’ to Megan. He added new condition to Lanez’s release that he’s ‘not to mention the complaining witness in this case in any social media.'”

Peterson’s lawyer, Shawn Holley, argued that “Lanez did not provide a third-party Twitter user and YouTube personality known as DJ Akademiks with any discovery in the case before Akademiks tweeted, ‘Tory Lanez DNA was not found on the weapon in the Meg Thee Stallion case,’ back in February.”

Holley confirmed that a swab found on the gun came back “inconclusive” and further confirmed that the swab on the gun’s magazine “excluded” Lanez. “The DA requested no bail, or in the alternative, $5 million bail, and the court rejected those arguments and increased bail to $350,000 [from the initially proposed $250,000 bail]. And that bail is being posted now,” Holley told Rolling Stone.

During the December proceedings , an LAPD detective testified that Peterson, allegedly fired a semiautomatic 9mm handgun at the ground near Megan’s feet, following an argument that reportedly took place earlier that evening.

Peterson was formally charged on Oct. 8, 2020, with one count of assault with a semiautomatic firearm in a manner that “personally inflicted great bodily injury,” and one count of carrying a concealed, loaded, and unregistered firearm in a vehicle. If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of 22 years and 8 months in state prison.

A trial date has been set in place for Sept. 14.

Tory Lanez
Dj Akademiks
Kanye
Megan Thee Stallion
