Hurricanes men’s basketball team earns ranking in final coaches poll

The Miami Hurricanes men’s basketball team beat eventual Final Four squad Duke on Jan. 8 and didn’t earn a spot in the national rankings. Then the Hurricanes routed eventual national runner-up North Carolina on Jan. 18. Still, no spot in the top 25.

But after a strong season and a run to the Elite Eight, the Hurricanes got some nationwide respect. Miami was ranked 16th in the nation in the final coaches poll of the season, which was released Tuesday.

The Hurricanes, who finished the season 26-11, tied with Kentucky for the 16th spot. It is the fourth-highest finish in a postseason poll in UM history and is the first time the Hurricanes cracked a national poll since March 2018.

Duke and UNC were the only ACC schools that finished ahead of Miami. They finished second and third, respectively.

Miami’s season ended with a strong NCAA tournament run. The Hurricanes beat Southern Cal and upset No. 2 seed Auburn before beating Iowa State in the Sweet 16. In its first-ever trip to the Elite Eight, Miami fell to eventual national champion Kansas.