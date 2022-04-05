ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Hurricanes men’s basketball team earns ranking in final coaches poll

By Adam Lichtenstein, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
 4 days ago

The Miami Hurricanes men’s basketball team beat eventual Final Four squad Duke on Jan. 8 and didn’t earn a spot in the national rankings. Then the Hurricanes routed eventual national runner-up North Carolina on Jan. 18. Still, no spot in the top 25.

But after a strong season and a run to the Elite Eight, the Hurricanes got some nationwide respect. Miami was ranked 16th in the nation in the final coaches poll of the season, which was released Tuesday.

The Hurricanes, who finished the season 26-11, tied with Kentucky for the 16th spot. It is the fourth-highest finish in a postseason poll in UM history and is the first time the Hurricanes cracked a national poll since March 2018.

Duke and UNC were the only ACC schools that finished ahead of Miami. They finished second and third, respectively.

Miami’s season ended with a strong NCAA tournament run. The Hurricanes beat Southern Cal and upset No. 2 seed Auburn before beating Iowa State in the Sweet 16. In its first-ever trip to the Elite Eight, Miami fell to eventual national champion Kansas.

Comments / 0

Related
Black Enterprise

Newly-Hired Head Volleyball Coach at Grambling State University Cuts Every Player From Team

In an unprecedented move, a college volleyball coach cut an entire team of players. According to KSLA, a newly hired head volleyball coach at Grambling State University made a roster change that caught everyone, especially the players, off-guard. After notifying the administration that she would make changes, she cut all 19 current players from the volleyball team.
GRAMBLING, LA
thecomeback.com

College hoops fans react to star entering transfer portal

One of college basketball’s most productive big men over the last two seasons will be playing elsewhere next year. Stadium’s Jeff Goodman reported on Friday that Louisiana Tech power forward Kenneth Lofton Jr. will be entering the transfer portal. Lofton is arguably college basketball’s most unique player. He...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
State
Kansas State
Miami, FL
College Basketball
City
Miami, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida College Sports
Miami, FL
College Sports
State
Kentucky State
Miami, FL
Basketball
Local
Florida Basketball
Miami, FL
Sports
Local
Florida College Basketball
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Heat leaving higher math to others as they await opponent from play-in round; Butler doesn’t travel to Orlando

Erik Spoelstra is leaving the higher math to others. Tyler Herro is keeping an eye on the Brooklyn Nets. And Bam Adebayo already is studying ahead. The Miami Heat not only have to wait until the completion of games on Sunday to see how the NBA play-in round will be seeded, but then wait for that preliminary postseason tournament to conclude on Friday before learning their first-round opponent ...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

ASK IRA: Is Heat’s Erik Spoelstra being overlooked for NBA Coach of the Year?

Q: Ira, do you think this was one of Erik Spoelstra’s best coaching jobs? I’m not sure why he doesn’t get much mention for Coach of the Year. His team consists of a lot of undrafted or lower draft picks. The starters missed a lot of games due to injury. Some of the subs like Victor Oladipo and Markieff Morris were basically out the entire year. Despite all of that, the team finishes as the ...
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#Coaches Poll#Ncaa Tournament#Unc#College Basketball#Acc#Southern Cal#Iowa State#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Offense shows improvement in Miami Hurricanes’ second scrimmage

After the defense got the edge on the offense in the Hurricanes’ first spring scrimmage, Miami’s offense came back with a vengeance in Scrimmage No. 2. “A lot more positives on offense this time,” coach Mario Cristobal said in a video provided by Miami Athletics. “Scrimmage 1 belonged to the defense. This one belonged to the offense.” The NCAA allows teams to scrimmage three times in the ...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

South Florida Sun Sentinel

29K+
Followers
6K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest headlines and information from Broward, Palm Beach and Miami-Dade counties including breaking news, weather, traffic, events, sports and more.

 http://tribunecontentagency.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy