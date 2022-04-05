ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Christmas in April

By Max Maller
CHICAGO READER
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen storefront operations like Blank Theatre Company scale down a Broadway musical to their humbler proportions, the resulting show tends to live and die by the strength of its ensemble. Thankfully this production of She Loves Me—the best story about antagonistic pen pals at a perfume shop in Budapest that you’re...

chicagoreader.com

CHICAGO READER

Barroom power ballads

Kim Boler directs Mike Beyer and Kirk Pynchon’s Cleveland-set comedy about gentrification, nostalgia, and karaoke; not necessarily in that order. A group of regulars meets up on a frigid winter night for what they think will be just another night of singing their songs at their favorite local hole-in-the-wall. Little do they know that it’s their last chance to belt out “Sister Christian,” “We Didn’t Start the Fire,” “I Will Survive,” or any one of the hundreds of titles contained in the binders scattered about the antiquated confines of the Karaoke Korner—a Cleveland institution since 1989. The trouble is that outside the bar’s doors it has not been 1989 in quite awhile. They don’t know that the building’s been sold and the new owner’s intent is yet to be revealed.
CLEVELAND, OH
KSNB Local4

Harvard Public School presents “White Christmas”

HARVARD, Neb. (KSNB) - Harvard Public School is producing their 12th annual spring musical, Irving Berlin’s “White Christmas” this Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. “White Christmas” is a musical about two WWII veterans who make it big as performers after the war. Looking for love, they follow a duo of beautiful singing sisters to a gig at a Vermont lodge, which happens to be owned by their former army commander. The lodge is barely surviving and it’s up to the two performers, sisters and other performers to help their former commander save his business.
HARVARD, NE
Fox 19

Niederman Family Farm ending annual Christmas display

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - An annual Christmas event held at Neiderman Family Farm will no longer be returning, they announced on Wednesday. In 2001, Bob and Janet started the “Walk Thru the Bible.” The display would open the day after Thanksgiving and be open until New Years Eve.
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, OH
CHICAGO READER

Chicago’s Huntsmen delve deeper into their lush metal storytelling on The Dying Pines

Huntsmen’s distinctive, delicious sound mixes turbocharged gothic country with sophisticated, dynamic doom metal wrapped in horror-tinged Americana atmospheres. Following two EPs, 2014’s Post War and 2016’s The Colonel, the Chicago band received rave reviews for their 2018 debut full-length, American Scrap. Their epic 80-minute concept album Mandala of Fear, about a battle-scarred veteran trying to survive a hostile post-apocalyptic world, was one of my favorite albums of 2020: it feels like a mural painted in brushstrokes of many different textures, or a novel that changes in style and tone as its story unfolds. The pandemic cheated Huntsmen out of the chance to properly tour behind Mandala of Fear (not to mention a show opening for Om and Wovenhand at Garfield Park Conservatory that would’ve been awesome), and it’s one of countless works from that long stretch of venue closures and disrupted lives that deserves a renewed listen as artists come out of their plague cocoons like wary butterflies. Last spring, the band marked the first anniversary of Mandala of Fear by releasing a play-through video of the majestic and moody “Bone Cathedral.” It’s a delight to watch them work, and their COVID masks firmly place the footage in time. Huntsmen also managed to play a few local shows during the viral lull in fall and early winter 2021, which may have helped them win “best metal band” in the Reader’s 2021 Best of Chicago poll.
CHICAGO, IL
CHICAGO READER

Darkness and light

Inspired in part by Oliver Sacks’s 1995 New Yorker essay “To See and Not to See,” Brian Friel’s 1996 play in monologues, Molly Sweeney, shares Sacks’s ability to translate the medical into the metaphysical. It’s also a natural successor to Friel’s 1979 Faith Healer, which also unfolds as three monologues involving two men and one woman.
CHICAGO, IL
CHICAGO READER

Half-Ukrainian musical jack-of-all-trades Pasha Pear drops a hallucinatory new dance single

Born to a Ukrainian mother and a Russian-Armenian father, Chicago-based musician Pasha Petrosyan grew up living in Moscow during the school year and Kyiv every summer, till his family moved to the suburbs of Chicago when he was 11. Since moving into the city in 2013, Petrosyan has become a jack-of-all-trades in its independent rock and pop scenes: his pursuits have included singing and playing guitar for scratchy postpunk band the Crustations and psychedelic art-pop outfit Flash Flash Comfort as well as drumming for shoegaze trio Not for You. Ever since he was a freshman in high school, when his English was still rough and he had to make connections through music, he’s been making solo electronic sounds, and for the past few years he’s been doing so under the name Pasha Pear. On Sunday, March 27, he released his first single in more than 20 months, “Clinging,” whose sound he says is “heavily inspired by 90s Eurodance tracks as well as industrial music, with the addition of guitar and bass to give it a more organic vibe.” The track perfectly melds dream pop with winsome, tuneful new wave, a la the Psychedelic Furs in their classic movie-soundtrack era.
CHICAGO, IL
CHICAGO READER

The Linda Lindas are here to inspire the youth on their debut LP, Growing Up

When I first saw the Linda Lindas perform “Racist, Sexist Boy”—in the May 2021 video from the Los Angeles Public Library that took the Internet by storm—I got huge “industry plant” energy from them. But I wasn’t really mad about it. The four-piece, which is made up of girls between the ages of 11 and 17, have already opened for Bikini Kill, signed to Epitaph, and appeared in a couple of Netflix properties. On the one hand, they may not have had all those same opportunities without their connections: two of the band’s members are daughters of Grammy-winning producer Carlos de la Garza, who’s worked on the most recent releases for Bad Religion (and Bad Religion guitarist Brett Gurewitz founded Epitaph). But on the other hand, even if nepotism helped thrust the Linda Lindas into the spotlight, they’re still a great band who shred on their instruments and write their own songs. Their debut full-length, Growing Up, overflows with youthful charm, and each member’s personality gets equal time in the spotlight. Bassist Eloise Wong is the band’s punk heart, with a perfectly slurred growl that recalls the Muffs’ Kim Shattuck; sisters Lucia and Mila de la Garza harmonize on glorious indie-pop melodies; and guitarist Bela Salazar tips her hat to riot-grrrl idols Le Tigre on tracks such as album opener “Oh!” Together or separately, the members of the Linda Lindas have bright futures ahead of them. Their songwriting skills are already amazingly sharp, and whether or not they had more doors opened for them than most bands their age, their music will inspire more adolescents to pick up guitars—and that’s a good thing.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CHICAGO READER

April showers us with events

It may be a little damp and dreary outside, but there are loads of ways to warm up with some cultural events this week. At 5:30 PM tonight, catch a free performance by Xochitl-Quetzal, the dance troupe founded by Henry Cervantes that’s keeping the Concheros dance tradition alive. As the event host—the International Museum of Surgical Science (1524 N. Lake Shore Dr.)—explains: “Learn about indigenous Aztec ceremonies and rituals, and experience the Xochitl-Quetzal community celebrating their roots through dance.” In addition to experiencing music and costumes from the Chichimecas, Aztecas, and Mexicas, you’ll glimpse how indigenous Mexican culture survives in Chicago today. You can register in advance at Eventbrite. (MC)
CHICAGO, IL
CHICAGO READER

The business of indie filmmaking with Coquie Hughes

When Coquie Hughes started working on her first film Sunday After Church in 1997, platforms like YouTube and Vimeo that allow filmmakers direct access to their audiences didn’t exist. She had tried making her first film years prior, in the early 90s, but it didn’t quite work out. Hughes...
CHICAGO, IL
CHICAGO READER

What to Send Up When It Goes Down

Early in Congo Square’s powerful hybrid theatrical event—a part healing ritual, part sensitivity session, part exuberant dance theater freak-out, and part explosive agitprop political satire written by Aleshea Harris, directed by Ericka Ratcliff, and performed by a sharp ensemble of nimble actors—one of the characters breaks the fourth wall and pointedly tells “non-Black” audience members, like me, that we are welcome to watch the show, but it has not been written for us. And then for the next hour or so, Harris presents us with scene after scene exposing the violence—mental and physical—perpetuated on African Americans in our racist system. Some of the scenes are raw and realistic, others tempered with a kind of bare-knuckled comedy.
CHICAGO, IL
CHICAGO READER

Will the Understudy be a star in Andersonville?

Those of us who have been kicking around Chicago theater for more than a couple of decades fondly remember Scenes, the Lakeview theater-focused bookstore and cafe that provided a Clark Street hangout for all the companies producing in storefronts around the neighborhood (and their audiences), as well as a source (in those pre-Internet days) for scripts and other theater-related books.
CHICAGO, IL

