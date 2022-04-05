ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Orlando International Airport Sees Total Traffic Double from January to February

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen drawing a comparison between January of this year and February 2022, on the total number of passengers at Orlando International Airport (MCO), one thing stands out, traffic more than doubled during...

Panama City Beach businesses see boom from Spring Break traffic

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Loud music, and lots of laughter, signaling Spring Break is in full swing in Panama City Beach. “Definitely enjoy it. We welcome everybody. Especially our staff, it’s a nice change from the off-season,” Pompano Joe’s Seafood House assistant manager Reyna Mendez said.
ALLEGIANT REPORTS FEBRUARY 2022 TRAFFIC

LAS VEGAS, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ: ALGT) today reported preliminary passenger traffic results for February 2022. "After a slow start to the quarter, attributable to the Omicron variant, we saw a significant step-up in leisure demand beginning mid-February and persisting into March," stated Drew Wells, senior vice president, revenue. "We finished February with a load factor of 77.8 percent, a more than eight-point improvement over January. Load factor during the month of March is currently trending above levels observed in 2019, with several weeks exceeding 90 percent booked loads, marking the first time we've seen loads at this level since the onset of the pandemic. In addition, yields are strong with March TRASM tracking in line with March of 2019. Due to recent weather events and staffing challenges, we have lowered our quarterly capacity guidance and now expect ASMs to be up roughly 18 percent year over three-year. Given yield strength, we expect total revenue to come in on the high-end of our initial revenue guide."
ECONOMY
Cultural Representatives Returning to EPCOT, Walt Disney World 50th Decor Coming Down at Orlando International Airport, New Cal Kestis Legacy Lightsaber Arrives, and More: Daily Recap (3/25/22)

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Friday, March 25, 2022.
