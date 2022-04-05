Dave Chappelle Coming To Kansas City

Fairyland Park's original roller coaster was the Skyrocket.Source: KCUR.org. In 1923, located at 75th and Prospect was Kansas City's popular Fairyland Amusement Park. Talk about a blast from the past. I still remember being there in 1977 the year when it closed down riding the rickety roller coaster ride. You may think that some of the roller coaster rides at Worlds of Fun stir anxiety, but nothing compared to the roller coaster on its wooden structure at Fairyland Amusement Park. I remember I was just happy to exit that ride, but I'm not a fan of roller coasters.

