4-Year-Old Falls From 6th Floor NYC Apartment Window

Four members of the same family died in the Swiss resort of Montreux on Thursday, and a fifth is in a serious condition, after they fell from a seventh floor balcony, police said.The dead include a man aged 40, his wife and her twin sister, 41, and their eight-year-old girl. The couple's 15-year-old son survived the fall and formal identification is now under way. Police said the victims were all French citizens.Unconfirmed reports in Swiss media, citing an unidentified police official, claimed the five had jumped from their apartment building.The group were found at about 7am on Thursday outside a...

ACCIDENTS ・ 16 DAYS AGO