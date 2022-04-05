ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

Fox Sets Summer Premiere Dates For ‘So You Think You Can Dance’, ‘MasterChef’, ‘Lego Masters’, ‘Fantasy Island’ & More

By Alexandra Del Rosario
Deadline
Deadline
 4 days ago
Fox will ring in the summer with a lineup filled with dance, music, tasty dishes and more. On Tuesday the network revealed the premiere dates for Duncanville (May 1) So You Think You Can Dance (May 18), Don’t Forget The Lyrics! (May 23), Beat Shazam (May 23), MasterChef (May 25), Lego Masters (May 31) and Fantasy Island (May 31).

So You Think You Can Dance will return after nearly three years on Wednesday, May 18 at 9 p.m ET/PT to feature a new class of talented performers. The dance competition series, which will follow the Season 7 finale of the Masked Singer , will welcome back host Cat Deeley and touts a judging panel featuring Stephen “tWitch’” Boss, JoJo Siwa and Matthew Morrison.

Niecy Nash will help revive Don’t Forget the Lyrics! for Fox on Monday, 23 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. Nash will serve as host and executive producer. The show originally aired on Fox between 2007-09 and was hosted by Wayne Brady. It later moved into syndication with Sugar Ray frontman Mark McGrath.

After Don’t Forget the Lyrics! will be the season 5 premiere of Beat Shazam , hosted by Jamie Foxx. On Monday, 23 at 9 p.m. ET/PT, Beat Shazam will once again pit teams of two against the clock and each other, as they attempt to identify the biggest hit songs of all time. In the end, the team with the most money banked will outlast the competition and go against Shazam, the world’s most popular song identification app, for the chance to win $1 million dollars.

On Wednesday, May 25 at 8 p.m. ET/PT, MasterChef will bring back All-Star chefs for MasterChef: Back To Win . Gordon Ramsay, Aarón Sánchez and Joe Bastianich will return as judges. With MasterChef: Back To Win , the series re-opens the door to some of the most memorable and talented cooks in the competition’s history, including two MasterChef Junior cooks now competing as adults. 20 All-Stars will get a second chance to prove they have what it takes.

On Wednesday, May 31 at 8 p.m. ET/PT will be the Season 3 premiere of Lego Masters . Will Arnett returns as host and executive producer.

Fantasy Island returns for its sophomore run on May 31 at 9 p.m ET/PT. In Season 2, the transformations continue when two former high school losers come to the Island hoping to make their onetime classmates envious of their new lives. Also, three friends attempt to find out what happened to a fourth companion, who mysteriously vanished decades ago; and an empty-nester couple arrives to determine whether or not to divorce. The series stars Roselyn Sanchez, Kiara Barnes, John Gabriel Rodriquez and more.

Beginning on Sunday, May 1, Duncanville returns to Fox’s Animation Domination slate for its Season 3 premiere.

Fox Summer 2022 Premiere Dates

(Times for All-New Episodes are ET/PT)

Sunday, May 1 :

7:30-8:00 PM   DUNCANVILLE (Season Premiere)

Wednesday, May 18:

9:00-10:00 PM   SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE (Season Premiere)

Monday, May 23

8:00-9:00 PM     DON’T FORGET THE LYRICS! (Season Premiere)

9:00-10:00 PM   BEAT SHAZAM (Season Premiere)

Wednesday, May 25:

8:00-9:00 PM     MASTERCHEF (Season Premiere)

Tuesday, May 31:

8:00-9:00 PM    LEGO MASTERS (Season Premiere)

9:00-10:00 PM   FANTASY ISLAND (Season Premiere)

